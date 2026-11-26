Steelers president Art Rooney II spent part of his Thanksgiving addressing his team's decision to bench, then release Aaron Rodgers following his actions with Mike McCarthy. McCarthy benched Rodgers after Rodgers gave him an ultimatum: relinquish play-calling duties or release him. The Steelers released Rodgers after he went scorched earth on McCarthy during a 35-minute interview on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"I just want to say that I have 100% confidence in Mike McCarthy and I expect he'll be our coach this season, next season and beyond," Rooney told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "The big thing, what happened this week, is insubordination can't be tolerated in any organization. When you start getting ultimatums, you can't live with that."

Rooney took issue with Rodgers' decision to publicly air his grievances with McCarthy, especially with the Steelers just days away from playing a big game against the Denver Broncos.

"There's maybe a time and place after the season if he wanted to kind of unload," Rooney said. "He talks about wanting to be a good teammate, but you don't do that to your teammates a couple days before the game, that's for sure."

Perhaps the most interesting thing Rooney said was regarding Pittsburgh's play-calling.

"The sad thing is Mike took some of the bullets for Aaron in terms of some of the plays that were called, particularly in the red-zone troubles that we had," Rooney said. "Mike took some of the bullets for things that were going wrong down there. He tried to protect him, and it just wasn't working."

One possible example of this may have been late in the first half of Pittsburgh's Week 8 win over the Browns. The Steelers were running at will, which made Pittsburgh's decision to call three straight passing plays inside Cleveland's 10-yard-line a head scratching decision to say the least. McCarthy accepted blame for those play calls when asked about them afterward.

Regarding his team's future, Rooney said he is optimistic that Mason Rudolph can lead the Steelers' offense. Rudolph, a nine-year veteran who has 20 career starts under his belt, delivered for the Steelers when he was in a similar spot in 2023.

When asked if he regrets his decision to bring Rodgers back, Rooney said he was disappointed with how things turned out.

"We certainly had hopes that he would be successful here, and I thought at times we certainly got on a roll," he said. "We had high expectations.

"It's easy to say, knowing what I know today, what would I do? But we had a good experience last year, and so I kind of wasn't expecting it to go this way this year."