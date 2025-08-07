The Pittsburgh Steelers' two longest-tenured players are both seeking new contracts. While seven-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Cam Heyward is hoping to get his contract restructured, Pro Bowl kicker Chris Boswell is hoping to get a new contract, according to ESPN.

Boswell, 34, has two years remaining on his current deal that he signed three years ago. At the time, Boswell's four-year, $20 million extension tied him with Justin Tucker as the NFL's highest-paid kickers. He was the lowest-paid kicker in the AFC North last season, however, and is 11th among all kickers in terms of average annual salary. Boswell is fourth among kickers in terms of total guaranteed money ($12.5 million).

Given his performance last season, it's safe to say Boswell is due for a raise. In 2024, Boswell led the NFL in field goals (41 on 44 attempts) and made each of his 35 point-after attempts. He earned his second Pro Bowl berth and first since 2017.

Ironically, Boswell's worst two seasons in Pittsburgh occurred after he signed a four-year deal. In 2018, after signing a four-year, $16.8 million contract, Boswell made a career-low 65 percent of his field goal attempts. Four years later, after signing his four-year extension, Boswell made just 71.4 percent of his field goal attempts.

With the exception of those seasons, Boswell has provided exceptional play for the Steelers since he signed with the team midway through the 2015 season. During the regular season, Boswell has made 88 percent of his field goal attempts and 95.4 percent of his point-after attempts. He is a perfect 17 of 17 on field goal attempts in 10 career postseason games.

Despite recently signing T.J. Watt to a record-setting contract, the Steelers are still in the green as far as their salary cap is concerned. They are currently $19.2 million over the cap, so it's conceivable to think that something will get done regarding Boswell's contract sometime between now and the Steelers' regular season opener against the New York Jets.