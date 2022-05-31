Amid contract speculation, Steelers Pro Bowl receiver Diontae Johnson has arrived for the second week of OTAs. It's been widely reported that Johnson, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, is hoping to receive a new deal before the start of the 2022 season.

Johnson's absence was a hot-button topic during the first week of OTAs. But when asked about him, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin reminded reporters that OTAs is voluntary, not mandatory. Fellow receiver Chase Claypool also downplayed Johnson's decision to train on his own during the first week of OTAs.

"I know Diontae is grinding no matter where he is," Claypool said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "I know a lot of people are looking into it, but I'm not looking into it too much. He's perfecting his craft, and he's going to play."

Johnson set career-highs in receptions (107), yards (1,161) and touchdown catches (8) in 2021. During his first three seasons in Pittsburgh, the former third-round pick out of Toledo has caught 254 of 408 targets for 2,764 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also has 16 receptions for 151 yards and a touchdown in two playoff games.

Johnson's current market value, according to Spotrac, is projected at $88.28 million over four years with an average annual salary of just over $22 million. To put that into perspective, Antonio Brown, who was considered the best receiver in football in 2017, signed an extension that offseason that paid him roughly $17 million per season.

While he wasn't directly asked about Johnson, Kevin Colbert, who recently stepped down as Steelers GM, was asked what merits investing considerable money into a veteran player.

"Any player at any position that we desire to pay, we feel he better be special at his position and maybe exceed where he was drafted and just recognize what they have accomplished at this level," Colbert said. "Again, I think we can do that at any given position for that special player within that group."

Johnson's arrival at OTAs will give him a chance to work with new Steelers quarterback Mitchell Tribusky and rookie Kenny Pickett. Johnson has already built a rapport with fellow quarterback Mason Rudolph, as Johnson was a favorite target of Rudolph's in 2019, when Rudolph started eight games in place of an injured quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

"Mason's a great player, a great quarterback," Johnson said earlier this offseason. "He's smart. Playing with him my rookie year, he's shown that he can win us games. In those tough moments, he can make plays. He's relaxed. When he was on the sideline this year, he was always on it, telling us what to look for, what coverages [defenses] mostly were in. Just throwing out plays where we could beat certain coverages.

"He's a great player. I'm sure he's going to work his tail off to compete for the starting job. I'm pulling for him."