Steelers Pro Bowler James Conner shows supportive texts from former teammate Aaron Donald after cancer diagnosis
Conner made the first of what Donald predicted would be seven Pro Bowls this season
James Conner just needed a shot. The Steelers running back stepped up in a big way this year with the holdout of Le'Veon Bell, rushing for 909 yards in 12 games, not to mention 12 touchdowns. Conner has missed the past two weeks with a sprained ankle and may play against the Saints on Sunday. On Tuesday, he was announced as a Pro Bowler for the AFC, three years after being diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
Conner has been cancer-free since 2016, but to commemorate his Pro Bowl announcement the Pittsburgh graduate shared a text from 2013 teammate Aaron Donald after he received his diagnosis.
Conner is in just his second season, so he's pretty well on track for seven. Conner, of course, stormed back in 2016 as a senior, running for 1,092 yards with the Panthers. His NFL success is really more of the same. It's been fun to see his breakout year.
Donald, of course, is having a decent year himself. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year may be on his way to another one. He has 16.5 sacks, 48 tackles, 34 hits on the quarterback and 20 tackles for a loss. Both players look like they could well end up in the playoffs, where they'd undoubtedly be rooting for each other.
Stream Saturday's games and all of Sunday's games on fuboTV, try it for free, and stream the CBS games on CBS All Access.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 NFL odds, top picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 16 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Kerryon Johnson to go on IR
Johnson has been dealing with a knee injury that has kept him out of the last four games
-
Draft: Prospects in Independence Bowl
A tall pocket passer and a fluid cornerback headline the prospects to watch in this bowl g...
-
NFL DFS, Week 16: Top DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Draft order: Cardinals, Raiders at top
Here's how all the Week 15 results affect the order for the 2019 NFL Draft
-
Saints sign official casino partner
The NFL and its teams are ramping up partnerships with gaming companies