Steelers Pro Bowler James Conner shows supportive texts from former teammate Aaron Donald after cancer diagnosis

James Conner just needed a shot. The Steelers running back stepped up in a big way this year with the holdout of Le'Veon Bell, rushing for 909 yards in 12 games, not to mention 12 touchdowns. Conner has missed the past two weeks with a sprained ankle and may play against the Saints on Sunday. On Tuesday, he was announced as a Pro Bowler for the AFC, three years after being diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Conner has been cancer-free since 2016, but to commemorate his Pro Bowl announcement the Pittsburgh graduate shared a text from 2013 teammate Aaron Donald after he received his diagnosis.

Conner is in just his second season, so he's pretty well on track for seven. Conner, of course, stormed back in 2016 as a senior, running for 1,092 yards with the Panthers. His NFL success is really more of the same. It's been fun to see his breakout year.

Donald, of course, is having a decent year himself. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year may be on his way to another one. He has 16.5 sacks, 48 tackles, 34 hits on the quarterback and 20 tackles for a loss. Both players look like they could well end up in the playoffs, where they'd undoubtedly be rooting for each other.

