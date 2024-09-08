The Pittsburgh Steelers felt good about their kicking game entering the 2024 season. Chris Boswell showed why when he drilled six field goals in Sunday's season-opening 18-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons. New punter Cameron Johnston was another big reason why, but he sustained an injury on Sunday that coach Mike Tomlin described afterward as "serious."

"My heart goes out to him," Tomlin said of Johnston, via the Post-Gazette.

Johnston sustained the injury after hit leg was struck during a punt late in the fourth quarter. A penalty was thrown against the Steelers on that play, which led to Boswell attempting his first career punt as Johnston was being tended to by Pittsburgh's medical staff. Boswell's punt went 43 yards and helped the Steelers put the final touches on their win.

The Steelers signed the 32-year-old Johnston this offseason after releasing Pressley Harvin III, the team's punter the previous three seasons. Johnston, who led the NFL in punting yards back in 2021 as a member of the Texans, enjoyed a successful summer/preseason with Pittsburgh and averaged 51.5 yards on his two punts on Sunday.

Pittsburgh will now begin the process of finding Johnston's replacement. Harvin and Matt Haack -- an eight-year veteran who played in one game for the Browns last season -- are two notable punters who are currently available.