Aaron Rodgers isn't interested in sharing details about his new marriage and vowed to keep his wife out of the "public eye." The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback offered long-form comments Tuesday on "The Pat McAfee Show." Rodgers, who was previously engaged to actress Shailene Woodley and dated Danica Patrick for several years following a split from actress Olivia Munn, expressed annoyance.

"It's a sick society, isn't it? It's a sick society," Rodgers said. "And now I'm with somebody who's private, who doesn't want to be in the public eye. Didn't sign up to be a celebrity. Doesn't want to be a part of it."

The four-time NFL MVP got secretly married prior to signing one-year contract in Pittsburgh. He wore what appeared to be a wedding ring during his opening press conference.

"Because I do things in private because I want my personal life to be private, now I'm weird and now the paparazzi is stalking me, trying to get a picture of her," Rodgers said.

Even Rodgers' closest friends, including former Green Bay Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk, were reportedly unaware of the nuptials.

"My private life is my private life," Rodgers said. "It's gonna stay that way. I'm with somebody who wants to be private. If and when she wants to be out and there's a picture, she'll choose that. She deserves a right to that."

Off-the-field distractions will be in the rearview for Rodgers, who prepares for what appears to be his final NFL season. The quarterback turns 42 in December and acknowledged there's a reason he signed a one-year deal with the AFC North franchise.

Rodgers spent the last two seasons with limited success with the New York Jets after earning his stripes as one of the league's all-time best signal callers over a storied tenure with the Packers. Rodgers threw for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns in his return from an Achilles injury that caused him to miss most of the 2023 season.

"This was really about finishing with a lot of love and fun and peace for the career that I've had," Rodgers said. "I mean, I've played 20 frickin years, it's been a long run and I've enjoyed it."

Pittsburgh has lost five consecutive playoff games under long-time coach Mike Tomlin, its last win coming during the 2016 campaign. Getting back to the postseason is top priority for Rodgers, not been part of a team with a winning record since 2021 and will become the oldest player in franchise history when he starts the season opener.