While everyone seems to be talking about Mike Tomlin's decision regarding his quarterback situation, Bill Cowher and Bill Belichick don't feel like it's a tough decision at all.

Both former coaches gave similar answers when asked who they would start between Steelers quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Wilson has maintained the pole position over Fields, despite the latter's impressive play during training camp. Neither quarterback, however, has yet to lead a drive in the preseason that has ended in the opponent's end zone, as both Wilson and Fields have been the victims of subpar offensive line play.

"You start the season with Russell," Cowher said on "The Pat McAfee Show," via the Tribune-Review. "If Justin Fields starts as the second guy, have a package of plays. If all of a sudden you need a spark -- something to get your offense going again -- put [Fields] in. If you have to take Russell out, he's been there before. It's not going to destroy his confidence. I don't want to start Justin Fields and then feel like I have to make a change and take him out. Limit the expectations on Justin Fields. Let him be Justin Fields."

Belichick, the longtime Patriots coach who faced Cowher's Steelers twice in AFC Championship games (winning both), agreed with former adversary.

"I think they have bigger problems than the quarterback position. That's my opinion," Belichick also told McAfee. "I think that the defense is a pretty solid unit. The offensive line had a hard time being consistent. They lost the tackle [Troy Fautanu]. Now they've got [Broderick] Jones over there playing right tackle. Dan [Moore Jr.] is playing left tackle. Inside they have a rookie center, [Zach] Frazier. He's got a way to go. The guards, they've had some issues, too, in the first two preseason games."

As Belichick alluded to, the Steelers' recent issues on the offensive line aren't helping either quarterback. Fortunately, some of Pittsburgh's problems up front may be short term. Fautanu, who has been sidelined for over a week with an injury, should be back for Week 1. Frazier has promise as Pittsburgh's starting center, and fellow rookie Mason McCormick also has potential.

Cowher has first-hand experience when it comes to the Steelers' current situation at quarterback. In 1996, Cowher decided to start veteran Mike Tomczak quarterback over Kordell Stewart, a then-second-year player who was vastly more athletic than the 34-year-old Tomczak.

Tomczak played OK while remaining the team's quarterback the entire season. Stewart provided occasional sparks in a limited role as the Steelers went 10-6 before bowing out in the divisional round of the playoffs. A similar situation may play out this season with Wilson starting and Fields.

At this point, it seems that Tomlin's plan is to continue to ride with Wilson, a player whom Belichick feels is more than capable of executing the Steelers' new offense.

"Arthur [Smith] is a great fit for that offense -- for what Coach Tomlin wants," Belichick said. "They need to get the running game going. They have good backs. They need to get those backs started. Russell's good out of the pocket. He'll be able to hit those play action and passes."