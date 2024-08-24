Mike Tomlin has decided to wait before he announces his starting quarterback for the 2024 season. Tomlin declined to answer that question following Saturday's preseason finale against the Lions, although it seems like a foregone conclusion that Russell Wilson will start in Pittsburgh's regular season opener against Atlanta over Justin Fields.

"We've got three days of Steelers versus Steelers work and why not do it then?" Tomlin said, via NFL Media. "It kind of minimizes the Steelers versus Steelers work when we start making decisions prior to the completion of that. We've got ample time to prepare for Atlanta and make whatever decisions or announcements regarding divisional labor or pecking orders and so forth.

"And so, we will do it at the end of the work week."

In the final exhibition of the summer, the Steelers gave Wilson the starting nod and the veteran didn't need much time to show why he should be the top option. Wilson completed both of his two passes on the scoring drive, each going in the direction of wideout George Pickens. The first was a play-action throw behind the line of scrimmage that saw the offense move backward six yards, but the two immediately made up for it by connecting on a 32-yard play up the left sideline that brought the Steelers into Lions territory.

Two plays later, running back Cordarrelle Patterson ran for a 31-yard touchdown to end Wilson's lone drive of the night on an impressive note. The quarterback was 2 for 2 passing with 26 yards through the air.

After Wilson's day was done, Fields came in on the second series and also able to lead the Steelers on a touchdown drive. He initially completed a five-yard pass to Van Jefferson to get the offense into third-and-manageable before rushing for the first down. Fields' most impressive play of that series was a 22-yard dart up the seam to tight end MyCole Pruitt that set up a touchdown run by La'Mical Perine.

The second series for Fields on the day, however, wasn't as productive. The Pittsburgh offense went three and out, which included some miscommunication between the center and Fields, who didn't see the third-and-4 snap coming.

Fields came out for a third series and completed his first two passes on the drive before the offense stalled out. The former Bears quarterback was taken down for a nine-yard sack on third-and-8, but the pocket collapsed almost immediately so he didn't have much of a chance to fight to extend the play. That concluded Fields' day as Kyle Allen came in to relieve him for Pittsburgh's fourth series of the day.

Fields completed three of his four passes for 40 yards while adding two rushes for four yards. Will this outing in the preseason finale be enough to earn himself the starting hob? We'll find out soon.