While his performance that day was forgettable, Mason Rudolph's encounter with Aaron Rodgers following his second-ever NFL game is a memory that will likely last a lifetime.

Rudolph, who may end up becoming teammates with Rodgers if the four-time league MVP does decide to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, recently shared his first interaction with the future Hall of Fame quarterback, which took place after a Steelers-Packers preseason game back in 2018, Rudolph's rookie season.

"I kinda had a rough, early outing," Rudolph said on the Kaboly and Mack podcast. "So cool, I thought, for him to come over. He said hello and kind of offered some encouragement. Motivated me to keep working hard, which doesn't happen a lot from older quarterbacks around the league. He went out of his way to say hello to me after the game, which I thought was awesome."

As Rudolph stated, it's not terribly normal for players of Rodgers' stature to go out their way to speak to a young player after a game, much less a preseason game. Making the situation even more rare was the fact that Rodgers and Rudolph weren't even teammates.

For whatever reason, though, Rodgers felt compelled to offer some words of wisdom to Rudolph, who was drafted that spring with the thought that he could eventually become Ben Roethlisberger's successor. Rodgers, who was met with cold shoulders by Brett Favre after he was drafted by the Packers back in 2005, may have sympathized with Rudolph. That could have led to the memorable exchange.

Rudolph's story is an example of the side of Rodgers that many on the outside don't see. Rodgers has been subject to on- and off-field criticism, but obviously possesses certain intangible qualities that has helped him endear himself to scores of teammates and other fellow players over the years.

As far as possibly becoming a teammate with Rodgers, Rudolph is realistic in terms of what that will mean for him and his status on the Steelers' depth chart.

"I learned a long time ago, the financial compensation will really tell you what's going to go down as far as the depth chart," Rudolph said with a smile. "I get that."

While he knows that his odds at being the team's Week 1 starter should Rodgers sign is virtually zero, Rudolph said that he will continue to prepare as if he is the Steelers' starting quarterback. That mentality has paid dividends for Rudolph during his career, especially late in the 2023 season when he led the Steelers to three straight wins and a playoff berth after an injury to Kenny Pickett and ineffective play from Mitch Trubisky gave him another chance to start.

"All I really can do -- as [repetitive] and annoying as it sounds -- is keep having a great spring, enjoying working with the receivers, learning the offense, making the most of every rep I can get," Rudolph said. "That's what I did in 2023, that's what I've done my whole career. You get opportunities, and then you've just gotta be ready to capitalize when they come. ... I'm confident that I can play well and win games when my number is called. I'm gonna keep taking it day-by-day and we'll see what happens."