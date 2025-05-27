Mason Rudolph is back for another stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers and this time, finds himself in the middle of a quarterback conundrum for a franchise waiting on Aaron Rodgers to make a decision in free agency. Rudolph is not concerning himself with outside "noise" and is using OTAs for extra reps at the position alongside rookie Will Howard and fellow offseason signing Skylar Thompson.

"That's nothing new to me," Rudolph said Tuesday when asked about the Rodgers situation. "There's been constant noise -- that is the nature of the NFL, so I have been used to that for a long time now. I do nothing but be the best I can be and help our team get better this spring."

Pittsburgh signed Rudolph in March on a two-year deal, making him the presumptive favorite to start if the Steelers did not go after a signal caller in free agency.

Now a few months later, one of the few options on the board is Rodgers, unless Pittsburgh keeps Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins "on its radar" should the NFC South franchise be interested in a trade.

Rudolph's chief focus is what's ahead of him and not what the Steelers' front office is planning behind closed doors.

"I've been a part (of teams) where you jump on the moving train late in the spring, and then (others where) you're here from the jump," Rudolph said. "So I've learned to adapt to both, but it's obviously good to be wanted."

Rudolph spent the first six seasons of his NFL career behind Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh, making 13 total starts and going 8-4-1 during his tenure. Rudolph has completed 437 of 686 passes for 4,615 yards, 28 touchdowns and 20 interceptions and at least the Steelers' coaching staff knows what they're getting in the former 2018 third-round pick.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II said earlier this month his franchise would wait "a little longer" on Rodgers before moving forward with their quarterback plan for 2025.

Ian O'Connor, who penned a recent biography on the former Green Bay Packers and New York Jets star, says it's only a matter of time before Rodgers makes it official with the Steelers.

O'Connor said Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has already given the franchise a verbal "sign-off" on Rodgers. The four-time MVP also confirmed recently that he has chatted with Tomlin on several occasions during the offseason.

Prior to the NFL Draft, Rodgers reportedly informed the Steelers to go ahead and "move on" if they weren't willing to wait on his decision.

"I do think there will be a happy ending, at least for him, and we will find out for the Steelers and their fan base," O'Connor said recently on The PM Team with Poni & Mueller. "If I had $100 to put down, my feeling is he will be in uniform June 10th for the start of the mandatory minicamp."