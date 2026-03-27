If the Pittsburgh Steelers need some help trying to get their quarterback situation figured out, they might want to give Ben Roethlisberger a call, because he seems to already have a QB plan mapped out for the team.

During a recent interview on the Deebo & Joe podcast, the two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback went into detail about what the Steelers should do at quarterback this year.

Plan A for the Steelers is obviously Aaron Rodgers: He led the team to an AFC North title last year, but he's now a free agent and he hasn't said whether he's going to return for 2026. Although some Steelers legends -- like Rod Woodson -- are getting tired of playing the waiting game when it comes to Rodgers' decision, Big Ben is the opposite.

As a former quarterback, Roethlisberger doesn't see a problem with Rodgers taking some time to decide as long as he makes his decision before the draft.

"There's a lot of factors involved with this whole thing," Roethlisberger said. "I would think and hope that Aaron would give a decision by the draft."

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If Rodgers ends up calling it quits, that will leave the team with just two quarterbacks on the roster in Will Howard and Mason Rudolph. If that happens, the Steelers will definitely need to add another QB and Roethlisberger thinks there's one name they should target.

The veteran QB the Steelers should target if Rodgers retires

If Rodgers doesn't return to Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger thinks the team should look to sign a veteran. Although there are several experienced quarterbacks still on the market -- like Kirk Cousins, Jimmy Garoppolo and Russell WIlson -- Big Ben thinks they should go another route.

"Here's something I would consider that happened recently," Roethlisberger said. "Josh Dobbs just got released by New England. I would strongly -- if Aaron is not coming back -- I'd love to bring a veteran guy in like Dobbs, who's been here. Obviously a new system, not the same coaching staff, but bring a veteran guy in."

Dobbs probably isn't the name that most people would think of, but it's an option that could make some sense. He actually started his career with the Steelers back in 2017 when the team made him a fourth-round pick. Dobbs spent five of his first six seasons in Pittsburgh, so he's certainly familiar with the organization. He also spent five seasons as Roethlisberger's teammate, which might explain why Big Ben is so high on him.

Dobbs, who majored in aerospace engineering at Tennessee and once did an externship with NASA, can quickly learn a playbook, which is something that would definitely be helpful since he'd have to learn Mike McCarthy's offense.

To Big Ben, adding a veteran quarterback makes sense. On the other hand, he doesn't want to see the Steelers spend a high pick on a quarterback if Rodgers decides to retire.

"I don't think the Steelers should draft a quarterback early in this draft by any means. If you want to try and grab one in the fourth or somewhere just to add someone," Roethlisberger said.

If the Steelers do end up signing Dobbs, Big Ben wants him to serve as a veteran backup and we know that because he has a different name in place to be the starter.

Big Ben's plan at starting QB if Aaron Rodgers retires

The reason Roethlisberger thinks Dobbs should be the backup is because he believes the starting job should go to Will Howard, if Rodgers decides to retire.

"I'm a big Will Howard fan. I'd love to give Will Howard a chance," Roethlisberger said. "I think he's a guy who's a proven winner in college. I think he can come here and do it."

If Rodgers is gone, Roethlisberger thinks the Steelers should hand the keys to the offense over to Howard and give him two or three years to try and figure things out.

"I'd ride with Will Howard for a couple of years, give him a chance, keep building this team around him," Roethlisberger said. "And if it doesn't work, guess what? In two years, the draft is loaded with quarterbacks, go get a guy in the first round, and because it didn't work with Will, you're probably going to be drafting higher."

The former Ohio State quarterback was a sixth-round pick for the Steelers in 2025, but he didn't throw a single pass during his rookie year.

When talking about the possibility of Howard starting, Roethlisberger said that teams around the NFL need to re-think how they build their team.

"So many teams now a days get a quarterback and they try to build around their quarterback," Roethlisberger said. "I think that's backwards. I think you should build a team and plug a quarterback into it, because then, if the quarterback doesn't work, I mean, Kyler Murray, number one overall pick. He didn't even last [in Arizona]."

So how does that fit in with Howard and the Steelers?

"If you build a team and you put Will Howard into it, well, if it doesn't work, we'll go draft a guy, put him into it. You have a team," Roethlisberger said. "I was blessed to come to a team that was already established. Veteran line, veteran offense, veteran defense, great defense and it really was just about let's plug a quarterback in. And I was able to get plugged in and play."

Under Roethlisberger's plan, the Steelers would run it forward with Howard for two years and re-evaluate after that.

Big Ben's prediction on Aaron Rodgers

So what's going to happen this year in Pittsburgh at QB? Glad you asked.

Roethlisberger, who played in the NFL until he was 39, thinks the 42-year-old Rodgers is going to return for at least one more season.

"Deep down, I feel like Aaron's going to play," Roethlisberger said.

The Steelers added several offensive weapons this offseason. Not only did they sign Rico Dowdle in free agency, but they also made a trade for Michael Pittman. Roethlisberger thinks those two moves plus the chance to reunite with new Steelers coach Mike McCarthy will have Rodgers leaning toward a return.

"I mean, they're surrounding him, they're giving him some great weapons," Roethlisberger said. "I think the McCarthy factor, I know there's been some reports of them like butting heads in the past, but I think they've made up. So, I don't know what's going on there, but deep down, I feel like Aaron's going to come back."

The Steelers won the AFC North last season with Rodgers and after a successful first season in Pittsburgh, Big Ben doesn't think the future Hall of Famer is going to be able to walk away.