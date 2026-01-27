For a fifth straight year, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have to figure out a plan at quarterback for the upcoming season. It appears, however, that they already started to develop that plan under new coach Mike McCarthy, whose career has been synonymous with high-level quarterback play.

McCarthy was hired first and foremost because Steelers president Art Rooney II believes that he is capable of leading Pittsburgh to a championship. McCarthy's track record at the quarterback position didn't hurt, either.

"He is someone who has a longer track record than many of the other candidates, a winning track record," Rooney recently told the team's website. "He's been a winner everywhere he's been. Probably just as important for our purposes, the quarterbacks that he's worked with have all been very successful. So he has a proven track record of developing top flight quarterbacks. Those are the things that maybe stick out the most."

Specifically, Rooney said that McCarthy's ability to develop the team's next quarterback "certainly is important to us." With that in mind, here's a rundown of Pittsburgh's possible quarterback options for 2026, starting with the most likely candidates.

Will Howard

Steelers fans who have been clamoring for Howard to get an opportunity may get their wish. McCarthy is apparently a fan of Howard and likes the fact that the Steelers have a young, promising quarterback on their roster.

"[McCarthy] likes Will Howard," Rooney said, "thinks Will has tremendous upside and is looking forward to working with him."

Howard, 24, was selected by the Steelers in the sixth round just months after he helped lead Ohio State to a national championship. He showed early promise during training camp, but his rookie season took a big hit after he fractured his hand during practice and was placed on injured reserve. The injury prevented him from playing in any of Pittsburgh's three preseason games.

While the injury was a setback, Howard is used to overcoming adversity.

An injury in high school severely limited his college options. He stayed at Kansas State despite the school bringing in Nebraska transfer Adrian Martinez prior to his junior season. That year, Howard helped the Wildcats capture a Big 12 title.

Howard completed his college career at Ohio State two years later. And despite a gut wrenching loss to Michigan in their regular-season finale, the Buckeyes won four games in the newly formed College Football Playoff. Howard excelled during Ohio State's playoff run as he completed 75.2% of his passes with eight touchdowns and just two picks.

At 6-foot-4 and roughly 235 pounds, Howard has impressive physical tools. He is also able to adjust his game based on how the defense is playing. Howard also has a winning pedigree.

Howard's pre-draft slights included a tendency to stare down pressure and occasional robotic play. He also had the luxury of predominately throwing out of a clean pocket during his year with the Buckeyes.

As a rookie, Howard embraced the chance to learn from Aaron Rodgers. Now, he'll get a chance to work with Rodgers' former coach.

Aaron Rodgers

Speaking of Rodgers, McCarthy's hiring led to early speculation about Rodgers' running it back with Pittsburgh in 2026. Rooney, however, has made it clear that Rodgers didn't factor very much into his decision to hire his former coach.

Rooney didn't rule out the possibility of Rodgers coming back, though.

"We'll see where Aaron is, and we've left the door open, but obviously we all have to sit down and see if that makes sense," Rooney said. "So that'll happen sometime in the next month or so. But the decision was made based on Mike being the coach we want, and it really had very little to do with whether Aaron is going to be back or not."

Assuming they decide to extend the envelope, it'll be interesting to see if the Steelers will want a definitive answer from Rodgers when the two sides reconnect, or will they give him additional time to come to his decision, which is what happened last year. That's where Mike Tomlin's absence might come into play.

Tomlin notably didn't pressure Rodgers and instead gave him all the time he needed. The two spoke often during that time, but the conversation -- according to both men -- often had nothing to do with football. Tomlin's approach played a big role in Rodgers ultimately deciding to sign with the Steelers just ahead of minicamp.

It's very possible that the Steelers aren't as patient this time around. It's also very possible -- and more than likely -- that Rodgers decides to either hang up his cleats or see what his other options are if he decides to return for a 22nd season.

Mason Rudolph

Despite having a new coach, it appears that the Steelers don't plan to revamp their quarterback room for a third straight year. McCarthy likes Howard's potential and thinks Mason Rudolph "can be a contributor," per Rooney.

While that's not a glowing endorsement, it appears that Rudolph will at least get a chance to show McCarthy what he brings to the table. McCarthy surely knows Rudolph's background as a veteran backup who has typically played well when called upon.

Rudolph was at his best late in the 2023 season, when he replaced an injured Kenny Pickett and an ineffective Mitch Trubisky during the season's final three games. At 7-7, the Steelers needed to win out in order to make the playoffs, and Rudolph helped them do just that after he completed 74.3% of his passes with three touchdowns and no interceptions over that span.

With Rodgers hurt, Rudolph made his lone start this past season in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears. He completed 77.4% of his passes for 171 yards with a touchdown and a pick in an eventual 31-28 loss.

The safe bet would be Rudolph reprising his role as a backup this season. That could change, however, if the Steelers don't bring in another veteran quarterback and Rudolph outperforms Howard during training camp.

Malik Willis

The Steelers dined with Willis before the 2022 NFL Draft and had a chance to draft him before ultimately selecting Pickett instead. Now, the Steelers have a chance to acquire Willis again.

Willis appears to be the best of a weak quarterback free agent market that also includes Pickett, Trubisky, fellow former Steelers Russell Wilson and Skylar Thompson, and fellow veterans Joe Flacco, Tyrod Taylor, Carson Wentz and Marcus Mariota, among others. Daniel Jones is also slated to be a free agent, but all signs are pointing to him re-signing with the Indianapolis Colts.

A college star at Liberty, Willis did little in two years with the Titans before being traded to the Packers ahead of the 2024 season. He went 2-0 as the Packers' starter in 2024 while completing 74.1% of his passes with three touchdowns and no interceptions. In his lone start in 2025, Willis went 18 of 21 for 288 yards and a touchdown. He finished the season with a 85.7% completion percentage with three touchdowns and no picks.

Willis thrived in Matt LaFleur's offense, and it's possible that he could have similar success with McCarthy give his track record with promising young quarterbacks. One challenge for Pittsburgh could be the fact that Willis may have his pick of several teams, which could create a bidding war.

Ty Simpson

The general consensus is that the Steelers will wait until 2027 to draft a quarterback as that is expected to be a much better class. While that may end up being the case, don't be surprised if the Steelers decide to draft a quarterback this year as well.

While it isn't deep, there are a few notable quarterbacks in this year's draft sans Fernando Mendoza, who is expected to be selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the first overall pick. Simpson, the second-ranked quarterback prospect in this draft, could be an option for the Steelers if he is still available in the second round.

The 6-foot-2, 208-pound Simpson played his entire college career at Alabama. As a first-time starter this past season, he led the SEC in attempts (473) and completions (305) while throwing for 3,567 yards with 28 touchdowns and five interceptions. He completed an impressive 64.5% of his throws.

Simpson had some notable games that included his performance during Alabama's road victory over Oklahoma in the first round of the College Football Playoff. He threw a pair of touchdown passes that night that included a 30-yard strike early in the second half that gave Alabama the lead for good.

During his lone season as Alabama's starter, Simpson showcased solid pocket presence, made quick decisions and showed the ability to complete a variety of passes. He also made several plays in the clutch, specifically during a four-game stretch against ranked opponents. Alabama won each game over that span with Simpson being a key difference-maker in each contest.

Trinidad Chambliss

The third-ranked QB prospect in this year's draft (which will be held in Pittsburgh), Chambliss is being projected as a mid-round pick. While he is currently slated to enter the draft, Chambliss could end up playing another year in college if the NCAA grants him one more year of eligibility.

Prior to coming to Ole Miss, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Chambliss enjoyed a decorated run at Ferris State that included leading the Bulldogs to a Div. II national title in 2024. That season, Chambliss threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 26 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,019 yards and 25 scores.

Chambliss made his first (and possibly last) season at Ole Miss count as he led the SEC with 3,937 passing yards while throwing 22 touchdowns and just three interceptions while also rushing for eight scores. He finished eighth in the Heisman voting while leading the Rebels to a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Despite the uprooting of Lane Kiffin, Chambliss continued to play at a high level during the College Football Playoff. In those three games, he completed 67.9% of his passes with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Chambliss threw for a season-high 362 yards and two touchdowns in Ole Miss' thrilling win over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

If Chambliss isn't granted another year at Ole Miss, it's safe to say that he will generate interest from the Steelers and other NFL teams that need help at quarterback.