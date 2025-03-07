The Steelers haven't been shy about their intentions regarding their quarterback position for the 2025 season. Pittsburgh wants to re-sign either Justin Fields or Russell Wilson, but with the start of free agency looming and without either quarterback currently signed, the team has not ruled out going in a different direction, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Pittsburgh surely wanted to have its quarterback situation resolved by now, but with the NFL's legal tampering period starting on March 10, it needs to start considering other options in the event that either Fields or Wilson signs elsewhere.

Fields has emerged as the team's preference moving forward, per reports, but unless he signs over the weekend, the former first-round pick will get a chance to hear offers from other teams on Monday before free agency officially starts Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Justin Fields PIT • QB • #2 CMP% 65.8 YDs 1106 TD 5 INT 1 YD/Att 6.87 View Profile

The Post-Gazette's report could very well be the Steelers' attempt to put some public pressure on Fields to put pen to paper before Monday. Fields, after all, holds all the leverage in this situation, and it makes all the sense in the world for him to shop his talents for the first time in his career. This obviously isn't what the Steelers want, as other teams may drive up the price or could even sign him away from Pittsburgh.

If that were to happen, the Steelers would probably first turn to Wilson, who won six of his first seven starts last year before the team ended the season on a five-game losing streak. But there's no guarantee that Wilson will be available once free agency begins, either, as there are several teams that are in need of a quarterback.

Russell Wilson PIT • QB • #3 CMP% 63.7 YDs 2482 TD 16 INT 5 YD/Att 7.39 View Profile

Given all of this, the Steelers need to start considering alternative options. Unfortunately for them, there are not a lot of other options outside of Sam Darnold and Aaron Rodgers. Darnold may re-sign with the Vikings, while Rodgers has been linked in recent days with the Giants and Titans. It's safe to assume that Rodgers would prefer to play for the Steelers, a more stable franchise that hasn't had a losing season since 2003.

At this point, though, the Steelers' primary goal of signing either Fields or Wilson remains in play. But if that plan goes awry, Pittsburgh reportedly is prepared to go a different direction.