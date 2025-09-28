The Pittsburgh Steelers experienced an unfortunate situation leading up to the NFL's first game in Ireland. Skylar Thompson suffered minor injuries after assailants jumped and robbed the backup quarterback Friday night in Dublin. Thompson, who is on injured reserve, is OK and back with the team ahead of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

"We are aware of a situation involving Skylar Thompson on Friday night in Dublin," Steelers senior director of communications Burt Lauten said in a statement, via NFL Media. "We will have no further comment at this time as we are working with NFL security to gather more information regarding the incident."

Pittsburgh remains set with Aaron Rodgers for the start and Mason Rudolph to back him up against Minnesota.

Thompson, 28, is in the middle of his first season with the Steelers. A former seventh-round pick, Thompson started three games as a rookie that included one playoff game as a member of the Miami Dolphins. He made another start last season in what was his final season with the Dolphins.

Thompson parlayed a solid training camp performance into a 53-man roster spot for the Steelers. Pittsburgh placed him on injured reserve in September after he hurt his hamstring in practice. Pittsburgh flew out to Ireland following practice on Thursday. The plan was for the team to sleep on the plane ride over to Ireland before stay awake the entire day on Friday in order to adjust to the time change.

The Steelers stayed at Carton House, a five-star resort that is roughly 40 minutes from Dublin and 45 minutes from Croke Park, the site of Sunday's game against the Vikings.