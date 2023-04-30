Marty McFly was traveling through time in Doc Brown's Delorean the last time the Steelers had a draft like the one they just completed. For the first time since 1985, the Steelers' draft did not include the selection of a quarterback, running back or a receiver (h/t Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette).

The Steelers didn't use one of their draft picks on a quarterback, but they did sign former Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan after the draft. Pittsburgh also signed former San Diego State receiver/returner Jordan Byrd as an undrafted free agent (check out every team's signings in our tracker here). Both players will take part in the Steelers' rookie minicamp that will take place in May.

Pittsburgh has yet to add to its receiving corps since the start of the draft. Receiver isn't a major area of need for the Steelers, who traded for former Pro Bowler Allen Robinson prior to the draft. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin alluded to that transaction when asked about his team not selecting a quarterback, running back or receiver during the draft.

"We feel good about some of the work that we've been able to do," Tomlin said. "There are multiple ways to add to your talent pool. We've done some things in free agency, really excited about the acquisition of Allen Robinson, for example. I think last year we ran into Jaylen Warren at the rookie mini, for example, so we'll keep team building."

Allen's addition and Warren's emergence last season allowed the Steelers to prioritize other positions during free agency and the draft. Quarterback was also less of a concern with Kenny Pickett entrenched as the starter and backup Mitch Trubisky still under contract.

The Steelers were able to address each of their biggest needs during the draft, with a haul that has largely received rave reviews. It started with Pittsburgh trading up to acquire Broderick Jones, one of the drat's top offensive tackle prospects. The Steelers then passed on making a trade at the start of the second round and instead selected former Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Friday night included the selections of former Wisconsin defensive lineman Keeanu Benton and former Georgia tight end Darnell Washington.

According to Steelers GM Omar Khan, Washington was at the top of the Steelers' wishlist with the 93rd pick after trading out of the 80th pick. Despite trading back, Pittsburgh was still able to select Washington while also acquiring a fourth-round pick that they had lost in order to draft Jones.

Pittsburgh's draft ended with the Day 3 selections of former Wisconsin pass rusher Nick Herbig (the younger brother of Steelers offensive lineman Nate Herbig), former Purdue defensive back Cory Trice Jr. and former Maryland offensive lineman Spencer Anderson.

Each rookie is expected to fill a specific role. The Steelers are hoping that Jones can excel at swing tackle this season behind starters Dan Moore Jr. and Chukwuma Okorafor. Porter will look to earn a starting spot right away. His presence may also allow Patrick Peterson to move over to free safety, which would allow Minkah Fitzpatrick to move over to strong safety.

Benton was added to plug a hole in the middle of the Steelers' defensive line, a unit that was good last season but on more than one occasion struggled to stop the run in critical moments. Washington is a blocking machine who will look to create more space for Warren and Najee Harris.

The Steelers are surely hoping that Herbig, Trice and Anderson can become solid backups and special teams contributors. Pittsburgh is hoping that Herbig, who played T.J. Watt's position at Wisconsin, can provide much-needed support behind Watt and Alex Highsmith that has been missing in recent years.

The Steelers' draft was a unique one, and one that undoubtedly made the Steelers' roster better.

"Feel really good about the weekend," Tomlin said afterward, "but probably equally as important, I felt good about the process, and I think that just tees up the weekend. We've talked quite a bit about that. We rolled our sleeves up and got on the road and did all the things we needed to do, utilized all the opportunities to engage with these young people, man, and get a sense of what they're capable of and how they might fit."