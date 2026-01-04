The final game of the NFL regular season is a winner-take-all contest with the Pittsburgh Steelers hosting the Baltimore Ravens on 'Sunday Night Football.' The victor will claim the AFC North and the conference's No. 7 seed, while the loser gets left out of the postseason picture. Pittsburgh (9-7) saw a three-game win streak come to an end with a 13-6 defeat to Cleveland in Week 17. Baltimore (8-8) ran over Green Bay to the tune of a 41-24 triumph on Saturday without Lamar Jackson (back). The two-time MVP returned to practice this week and will play in this one, as will T.J. Watt (lung), while Pittsburgh remains without DK Metcalf (suspension).

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. The Steelers prevailed, 27-22, when these squads met in Week 14. The latest Ravens vs. Steelers odds have Baltimore as a 3.5-point road favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 41.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook. The Under is 8-2 over the last 10 meetings between the teams. Before making any Steelers vs. Ravens picks, check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Ravens vs. Steelers spread Ravens -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Ravens vs. Steelers over/under 41.5 points Ravens vs. Steelers money line Baltimore -189, Pittsburgh +159

Why the Ravens can cover

Baltimore got back to its identity of dominating the trenches in Saturday's win over Green Bay by rushing for 307 yards, which is the fourth-most in franchise history. The Ravens also had 217 yards on the ground in Week 14 versus Pittsburgh, so it has shown it can exploit the Steelers in that regard, and the latter already struggles in defending through the air as Pittsburgh ranks 29th in pass defense. Additionally, Baltimore held Pittsburgh to a season-low of 34 rushing yards in that earlier contest, while the Steelers failed to find the endzone without Metcalf on Sunday. Thus, there are multiple areas where Baltimore should excel over Pittsburgh, and one can't overlook that the Ravens are 4-1 ATS over their last five road games.

Why the Steelers can cover

Pittsburgh has confidence in that it just beat the Ravens, in Baltimore, a month ago, and Aaron Rodgers has experienced nothing but success versus the Ravens. He's 4-0 versus the team over his career, making it one of two opponents he's undefeated against. Pittsburgh's success versus its rival extends beyond when Rodgers joined the team as the Steelers are 7-3 ATS versus Baltimore over their last 10 meetings. The Steelers' defense is also playing its best, allowing just 17.3 points over its last three games, and it is poised to get its best player back with T.J. Watt (lung) off the injury report and expected to return on Sunday night. Finally, Pittsburgh boasts the fifth-best turnover differential (plus-11), while Baltimore has the fifth-most giveaways (22).

