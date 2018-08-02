Steelers receiver Antonio Brown sent to Pittsburgh for evaluation of an unspecified injury
Coach Mike Tomlin would not specify which body part Brown had injured
Antonio Brown is apparently dealing with an injury and was sent back to Pittsburgh. We'd love to give you more information than that, but Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is apparently not giving out any more details about whatever is ailing his star wide receiver.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported from Steelers camp on Thursday that Tomlin told reporters Brown had been sent to Pittsburgh for evaluation, but would not even specify the body part that had been injured. The only additional detail he gave was that Brown is considered day-to-day.
With so little information known about Brown's injury, there's only one responsible thing left to do:
In all seriousness, this post will be updated if and when more information about exactly what's going on with Brown becomes available. The issue might even clear up before we know what it is:
The league's best receiver is obviously an incredibly important part of the Pittsburgh offense, and any injury that keeps him out for even part of the season would be a game-changer for the Steelers -- especially if Le'Veon Bell's holdout lasts into the season as well.
