Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant finally cleared to play in regular season

After sitting out the entire 2016 season due to an NFL suspension, Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant has finally been cleared to return to the team for the 2017 season.

The NFL announced on Friday that Bryant has been cleared for regular-season practice and games, which means he's now eligible to play in the Steelers' regular season opener against the Browns on Sept. 10.

Although the announcement was expected, Bryant received no guarantee from the NFL that he would be reinstated in time to play in Week 1. The Steelers receiver was originally hit with a one-year suspension in March 2016 for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

After sitting out the entire 2016 season, Bryant was given a conditional reinstatement in April that allowed him to participate in offseason workouts with the Steelers. However, that reinstatement didn't allow Bryant to partake in practice sessions, which means he had to sit on the sideline when the Steelers reported for training camp on July 27.

The Steelers grew eventually grew frustrated with the NFL for allowing Bryant to report to camp, but not practice.

"I don't know ... what's going on but, goodness, you'd think he's paid his dues," Roethlisberger said in early August when asked about Bryant's potential reinstatement.

One week after Roethlisberger's comments, the NFL ruled that Bryant could participate in practices and play in preseason games for the Steelers. However, that still didn't mean that the league was going to allow him to play once the season started.

Fortunately for the Steelers, that all change on Friday because Bryant is now officially eligible to play. The news came on the same day that Le'Veon Bell reported to camp, which probably has everyone in Pittsburgh pretty excited for football season.

The return of Bryant could mean big things for Antonio Brown. Bryant is a deep threat who should be able to take pressure off his teammate if he didn't lose a step during his year out of football.

Bryant, who has been in Pittsburgh since 2014 when the Steelers made him a fourth-round pick has managed 76 catches for 1,314 yards and 14 touchdowns. Bryant caught a 94-yard touchdown pass in 2014 and an 88-yarder in 2015, which were the two longest scoring passes that Roethlisberger threw in each of those seasons.