Steelers receiver sits courtside at Cavs game, tries to recruit LeBron James to NFL

It looks like JuJu Smith-Schuster is refusing to take no for an answer from LeBron James.

The Steelers wide receiver has basically been spending his entire offseason trying to get LeBron to switch sports and play for the Steelers, and when we say the entire offseason, we mean the entire offseason. JuJu has been sending tweets to James since at least February 1.

Smith-Schuster also shared a picture of James in a black Steelers jersey just so he could see what he looks like in both colors.

Earlier this week, James finally got back to Smith-Schuster and let him know that he has absolutely zero interest in playing football or playing for the Steelers.

"Naw, I'm fine with my sport that I've got," James told ESPN.com. "It's pretty funny, though. I saw some of the (headlines) that they had me in a Steelers uniform. I like tank tops and shorts. I've tried the shoulder pads and it was fun while it lasted. But I'm a tank top and shorts guy."

Although some people might have given up on their dream after being shot down like that, not JuJu Smith-Schuster. Instead of giving up, the Steelers receiver put the full-court press on James.

First, he bought a "King James" Steelers jersey. Then he bought courtside seats to the Cavaliers-Clippers game in Los Angeles on Friday so that he could continue recruiting James.

Let's take a look at that LeBron Steelers jersey.

Smith-Schuster was so close to the action that he actually got a high-five from James as the Cavaliers came out for warm-ups. To say he was excited about the high-five would probably be an understatement.

LeBron dapped up JuJu Smith-Schuster last night and JuJu couldn't believe it 😂



(🎥: @TeamJuJu / Instagram) pic.twitter.com/I6tnqarU6l — SB Nation (@SBNation) March 10, 2018

The bad news for Smith-Schuster is that he ended up being bad luck, because the Cavs ended up losing the game, 116-102. However, the good news for Smith-Schuster is that he did get a nice memento from the game: a picture with LeBron.

Based on the smirk on Smith-Schuster's face, I don't think this recruitment of LeBron is going to end anytime soon.