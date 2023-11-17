The Pittsburgh Steelers could add a familiar face on defense as they look to prepare for a playoff run, as NFL Media reports the team and linebacker Myles Jack have mutual interest in a reunion. Jack played for the Steelers last year, but retired in August after signing with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 28-year-old linebacker revealed this summer that he considered leaving football to pursue trade school, and did end up retiring. In 15 games played for Pittsburgh last year, he recorded 108 combined tackles. Jack was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 36 overall pick out of UCLA in 2016, and spent six seasons with Jacksonville. In 103 career games played, Jack has recorded 617 combined tackles, 6.5 sacks and three interceptions.

The Steelers need help at inside linebacker as Cole Holcomb suffered a season-ending injury in Week 9 vs. the Tennessee Titans, and Kwon Alexander suffered an Achilles injury in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers. Elandon Roberts and Mark Robinson have been the two players who have stepped up with all the injuries at the position, but it sounds like reinforcements could be on the way.