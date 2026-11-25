Aaron Rodgers' time with the Pittsburgh Steelers essentially ended after he heavily criticized Mike McCarthy hours after Pittsburgh made him inactive for Friday's game against the Broncos. Shortly after his criticism, multiple outlets reported that the Steelers are, in fact, releasing Rodgers.

Any team can sign Rodgers until 4 p.m. ET on Thursday. If no team claims him by then, he will become a free agent.

Rodgers, 42, had re-signed with the Steelers in hopes of finishing his career with a successful reunion with McCarthy, his coach with the Packers from 2006-18. Instead, Rodgers will look to finish his career elsewhere.

It appears that Rodgers' breakup with Pittsburgh was the result of a disagreement between Rodgers and McCarthy over play-calling duties. The Steelers had been running more hurry-up offense in recent weeks. In that situation, the play-calling duties are more split between Rodgers and quarterbacks coach Tom Arth. McCarthy clearly wanted a more collaborative approach.

Rodgers said that his desire to handle more of the play calling duties was a byproduct of, in his words, McCarthy being late and sleeping through team meetings. Rodgers said that McCarthy said, "1-2-3, Packers!" at halftime during Pittsburgh's Week 11 loss to the Eagles. Rodgers said that was essentially the last straw and decided to address his concerns with McCarthy this week.

Those discussions led to the end of Rodgers' time with the Steelers, who will face the Broncos on Friday with Mason Rudolph under center.