Pittsburgh Steelers return man and offensive playmaker Cordarrelle Patterson announced via social media Monday that he was released one day before Pittsburgh is set to have its first full padded practice. The Steelers had the day off Monday as they prepare for their second week of training camp.

"Pittsburgh Steelers release old washed up cordarrelle patterson on his day off!!!" Patterson wrote in his post.

Patterson spent just one season in Pittsburgh after signing a two-year contract in April 2024. In his lone campaign with the Steelers, he logged 11 kick returns for 240 yards. He was also used as a gadget player on offense, where he had 12 catches for 80 yards and one touchdown and 32 rushes for 135 yards.

Prior to signing with Pittsburgh, Patterson spent three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, where he logged 24 of his 61 career starts on offense. He logged a career-high 52 catches for 548 yards and five touchdowns in 2021 and a career-high 695 yards and eight touchdowns rushing in 2022.

Though he had a stint as a top target for the Falcons, Patterson has largely made an impact as a return specialist. He twice led the NFL in kick return yardage (2019 and 2020, both with the Chicago Bears) and was a four-time first-team All-Pro as a kick returner. He has also made a four Pro Bowls and was a member of the NFL's 2010s All-Decade team.