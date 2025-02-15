The Pittsburgh Steelers have begun preparations for the 2025 free agency season. That process has included the release of a former second-round pick acquired by the Steelers just before last year's trade deadline.

Pittsburgh has released veteran outside linebacker Preston Smith, a move that will free up $12 million in cap space (h/t the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette).

Smith spent eight games with the Steelers after Pittsburgh acquired him via trade with the Packers in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round pick. The deal went down shortly after Smith had requested a trade that was based off his desire to play for a team that employs a 3-4 defense.

"It's just what I've been playing in the last nine years of my career," Smith said shortly after being traded, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "Just being back in the system is like riding your favorite bike again."

While it appeared to be a good fit on paper, Smith didn't make much of an impact during his time with the Steelers. He had just two sacks in eight games and was a healthy scratch for Pittsburgh's wild-card playoff loss to the Ravens.

By releasing him now, the Steelers have given Smith an early start at free agency, which officially starts on March 12. Smith, 32, should have a decent market despite last year's dip in production. He had eight sacks in 2023 and tallied 41.5 sacks from 2019-23 that included a career-high 12 sacks in 2019.

A 2015 second-round pick, Smith's 70.5 career sacks is the 14th most by any active player. He spent his first four seasons in Washington before spending the next six-plus seasons with the Packers, where he racked up 44 sacks.

While Smith will begin looking for a new team, the Steelers will now try to find Smith's replacement. Pittsburgh has three-fourths of its pass rushers already in place with starters T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and backup Nick Herbig, who had a career-high 5.5 sacks last season.