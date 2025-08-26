The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving on from a big name in their wide receivers room, as NFL Media reports that the club is releasing Robert Woods ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. Ian Rapoport reports that the door will be open for a possible return, and that Woods still plans on playing in 2025 even if it's not with the Steelers.

The 33-year-old pass-catcher signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh in April after he spent the past two seasons with the Houston Texans. In 29 total games played for Houston, Woods caught 60 passes for 629 yards and one touchdown.

Woods was a former second-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2013 out of USC. However, his best NFL seasons came with the Los Angeles Rams. Woods put together two straight 1,100-yard campaigns in 2018-19 while catching the ball from Jared Goff, and later won a Super Bowl ring with L.A. in 2022 despite tearing his ACL in November of that year. Woods would go on to play one year with the Tennessee Titans before joining the Texans in 2023.

Woods was listed as a second-string wideout on the Steelers' depth chart. As of now, Aaron Rodgers' wide receivers room includes DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Scotty Miller, Brandon Johnson, Ben Skowronek and Ke'Shawn Williams.