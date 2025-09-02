Robert Woods apparently had a change of heart. Less than a week after accepting a spot on Pittsburgh's practice squad after failing to make the initial 53-man roster, the veteran receiver asked for his release, according to NFL Media. Pittsburgh subsequently released Woods.

Woods, 33, only wants to continue playing if he is on a team's active roster, per the report. The Steelers released Woods after signing a one-year, $2 million deal with the team back in April.

Reportedly, Woods accepted a spot on Pittsburgh's practice squad because he enjoyed playing for the team and with future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Woods' change of heart, however, opened up a spot on Pittsburgh's practice squad while temporarily reducing some of the team's receiver depth. Max Hurleman and Ke'Shawn Williams are the only other wideouts on Pittsburgh's practice squad.

A 2012 second-round pick, Woods followed up with a productive NFL career. He posted consecutive seasons with at least 1,100 receiving yards as a member of the Rams while being a key member of Los Angeles' 2018 NFC championship team. He was injured but nonetheless received a Super Bowl ring when the Rams defeated the Bengals in Super Bow LVI.

Woods, who spent his first four seasons in Buffalo before spending the following five seasons in Los Angeles, hasn't produced as the level that he had prior to his 2021 ACL injury. He caught just 53 passes for 527 yards and two touchdowns in 2022, his only season as a member of the Titans. He caught a combined 60 passes during his two seasons with Houston that included a career-low 20 catches last season.

At this point, Woods' best chance to make a 53-man roster may come after Week 1 if a team suffers a significant injury or two at receiver.