Steelers reportedly appeal fine over Ben Roethlisberger's injury report
The Steelers were fined $75,000 for Roethlisberger's reported injury status prior to the Steelers' Week 2 loss to Seattle
The Steelers are accepting the league's $250,000 fine for their part in the fight that took place near the end of Pittsburgh's Week 11 loss to the Browns. They will, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, appeal the league's $75,000 fine regarding Ben Roethlisberger's status in the team's injury reports leading up to the Steelers' Week 2 loss to the Seahawks.
Head coach Mike Tomlin was also hit with a $25,000 fine for what the league deemed as an improper documenting of Roethlisberger's injury report. While Big Ben was included on the team's injury reports, he received "Not Injury Related" designation. The injury reports were called into question when Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph said publicly that Roethlisberger had complained of elbow pain prior to sustaining his season-ending elbow injury during Pittsburgh's game against Seattle.
The Steelers are also dealing with the prospect of losing Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey for three games for his involvement in Thursday night's fight. Pouncey, who retaliated after Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett hit Rudolph with Rudolph's own helmet, will reportedly appeal his suspension on Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Hearing Pouncey's appeal will be Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks, who has been appointed by the NFL and NFLPA.
In January of 2017, the NFL looked into whether or not the Steelers failed to list Le'Veon Bell on the injury report prior to Pittsburgh's loss to New England in the AFC Championship Game. Bell, who left the game early in the second quarter with a groin injury, told reporters after the game that he had been dealing with the injury for several weeks. The NFL did not discipline the Steelers then, but decided to earlier this season with regard to Big Ben's injury report status.
