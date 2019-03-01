Steelers reportedly begin talks with Ben Roethlisberger on a new deal through 2022
At least one star Steelers player appears to be staying in Pittsburgh
Le'Veon Bell has his sights set elsewhere, and Antonio Brown is perhaps even more bent on leaving Pittsburgh.
The man who's long been responsible for getting the ball to both Bell and Brown, however, seems like a safe bet to stick around.
According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers have begun "preliminary" talks on a new contract that would run through at least 2022 -- or another four seasons.
Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert has gone to great lengths to defend Roethlisberger as the unquestioned leader of his team amid comments by Brown about Ben's lack of "mutual respect" within the locker room. And earlier this week, he said via the Steelers' official website that he expected a contract extension for Roethlisberger "sooner than later," with the QB's current deal set to expire following the 2019 season.
CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora reported in early January that the Steelers expected to engage in extension talks with the six-time Pro Bowler, and according to Dulac, negotiations have now gotten underway.
According to Spotrac, Roethlisberger is set to carry a $23.2 million cap number in 2019, the final year of a four-year, $87.4 million extension signed in 2015. Fresh off his second career season leading the NFL in passing yards, he projects to command an average annual salary of $24.9 million on his next deal, per Spotrac. CBS Sports' Joel Corry says Roethlisberger's current salary would jump to something like $29 million per season with the expected cap increase and anticipates a large signing bonus for the veteran.
