Steelers reportedly closing in on sending Antonio Brown to the Bills in a trade
The Bills are getting Josh Allen arguably the best receiver in football
The Antonio Brown saga is on the verge of reaching a conclusion that no one really saw coming. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are on the verge of trading Brown to the Bills.
Yes, the Buffalo Bills are closing in on a deal to land Antonio Brown.
We'll have more to come on this story.
