Steelers reportedly closing in on sending Antonio Brown to the Bills in a trade

The Bills are getting Josh Allen arguably the best receiver in football

The Antonio Brown saga is on the verge of reaching a conclusion that no one really saw coming. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are on the verge of trading Brown to the Bills

Yes, the Buffalo Bills are closing in on a deal to land Antonio Brown. 

We'll have more to come on this story.

CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

Our Latest Stories