Steelers reportedly expected to sign Joe Haden to three-year, $27 million deal

Joe Haden lost his job early Wednesday morning when the Browns cut him. Hours later, Haden landed another job in the AFC North.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Steelers are expected to sign Haden -- a two-time Pro Bowl cornerback -- to a three-year deal that's worth $27 million.

Steelers are expected to sign former Browns CB Joe Haden to a three-year, $27 million deal, including $7M this year, sources told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2017 Steelers CB Joe Haden had bigger offers from other teams that he turned down because he wanted Pittsburgh. Haden a Steeler. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2017

That's a great get for the Steelers, especially considering the timing. It's rare for a player of Haden's caliber to become available the week before the regular season.

Haden, the No. 7 pick in the 2010 draft, has recorded 19 interceptions and 100 passes defended in seven seasons. He'll help the Steelers considering their secondary is arguably the weakest part of their roster and they're forced to go up against A.J. Green twice a year. Furthermore, the Steelers are commonly regarded as the biggest challengers to the Patriots in the AFC, and as we all know, the Patriots have a stacked offense. That's why the Steelers need Haden.

But it's worth pointing out that Haden isn't in the same tier of cornerbacks as Richard Sherman, Chris Harris, and Patrick Peterson. He has flaws. Last year, Haden allowed a 97.7 passer rating and six touchdowns in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus. The Browns, a team certainly in need of good players, decided they'd rather have about $7 million in cap space rather than Haden on their team.

Still, it's a clear upgrade for the Steelers, whose top cornerbacks before signing Haden were Artie Burns and Ross Cockrell. Haden has at least displayed the ability to be a top cornerback in the past, even if he's experienced a bumpy road in the past couple of seasons.

Haden's first game with the Steelers will be against the Browns in Cleveland.