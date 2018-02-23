Steelers reportedly listening to potential trade offers for Martavis Bryant

While they did not acquiesce to Martavis Bryant's reported trade demands last season, it appears the Pittsburgh Steelers might be more amenable to the idea now that we're into the offseason. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are not necessarily shopping Bryant, but they are willing to listen to offers for his services.

"At this point, the Steelers are not shopping him, but it sounds like they are listening to potential deals for him," Rapoport said. "It remains to be seen whether or not they would actually go through with it. He is a productive player but he's been outspoken in the past about wanting to be traded. So, they expect to have some conversations in Indianapolis."

Bryant reportedly requested a trade last season because he was reportedly not happy with his role in the offense. As ESPN's Dan Graziano reported at the time:

Source confirms Steelers WR Martavis Bryant has requested a trade, as [Rapoport] reported. Request was made weeks ago, source says. Bryant spoke with Steelers coaches ahead of Week 5 game, asking to be more involved in the offense. He's upset with target share distribution and sub packages that swap him out for rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster. Bryant returned this year from a one-year drug suspension and is signed through 2018.

However, Bryant himself attempted to shoot down the rumors of his trade demand. (Even though he subsequently spoke to ESPN's Josina Anderson and seemed to reaffirm his wish to be dealt.)

Big win today and tomorrow right back to work tomorrow I am happy to be a steeler and can't wait to reach number 7 this year. — Martavis Bryant (@ThaBestUNO) October 16, 2017

On @SportsCenter, @JosinaAnderson reports she spoke with Martavis Bryant, who says if role in Steelers O doesn't change, he wants out, citing need to support family. If nothing changes and no trade, according to Anderson, he's prepared to play out contract and leave after '18. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 24, 2017

Bryant did not have a huge role in the offense over the few weeks after the reported demand (he was demoted to the scout team at one point), but he took over a larger target share down the stretch of the season. Over the Steelers' last six games of the season, he caught 27 passes for 297 yards and two scores. He caught just 23 passes for 306 yards and a touchdown during Pittsburgh's first 10 games.

The Steelers have some nice depth at wide receiver with Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Eli Rogers, and Darrius Heyward-Bey; and they have continually shown an ability to identify undervalued receiver talent in the draft, so it's possible they could replace Bryant's production at that spot with whatever compensation they receive for his services if they do decide to trade him.