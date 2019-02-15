Steelers reportedly readying transition tag for Le'Veon Bell, want to find a trade for star RB

Antonio Brown continues to push for a trade out of Pittsburgh, but he's not the only Steelers star who will presumably be moving on at some point this offseason. Don't forget about Le'Veon Bell, who elected to sit out all of last season in the hopes of keeping himself healthy in order to break the bank in free agency this winter. But things might not be so simple for Bell.

The Steelers are potentially going to use the transition tag on Bell, according to a report from Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The transition tag would allow the Steelers to match any deal Bell signs on the free-agent market, but that's not actually the plan for the Steelers, according to Dulac.

The Steelers might still place the transition tag on running back Le'Veon Bell, but it is likely with the intention of trading him and not because they want him for another season, according to sources.

The issue with this strategy is that it requires the cooperation of Bell, who would have to sign the transition tag in order to facilitate the trade. Given the way that relationship has developed over the past few years, that seems rather unlikely. A more likely result is the Steelers eventually just rescinding the tag and allowing Bell to sign elsewhere so they can get a compensatory pick in 2020.

Bell should have plenty of suitors for his services, and presumably stands to benefit from the Browns' signing of Kareem Hunt, which took a running back off the market but did not fill a potential starting role on a team that was in need of a back. He's still in the prime of his career and he's still healthy, and the Steelers already have their back of the future in James Conner. All signs point to Bell playing elsewhere, whether the Steelers employ the transition tag or not.

