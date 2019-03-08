Steelers reportedly sign key offensive linemen Maurkice Pouncey, Ramon Foster to contract extensions

As the Antonio Brown trade rumors intensify, the Steelers have reportedly locked up two of their most important players before they can hit free agency. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, the Steelers have signed center Maurkice Pouncey and guard Ramon Foster to contract extensions.

Pouncey, who was set to become a free agent a year from now, is now the highest-paid center in football with an average salary of $11 million, according to Schefter. Dulac reported that the deal is worth $29 million.

Pouncey, 29, has been with the Steelers ever since they drafted him in the first round back in 2010. He's started 108 of 128 possible games in that span, Outside of one injury-ruined season, he's been one of the most reliable centers in football with seven Pro Bowls selections and two first-team All-Pro nods in eight seasons.

Foster, 33, might be bigger news though, because he was set to become a free agent next week. According to Dulac, Foster is getting a two-year, $8.25 million deal. If he had been allowed to hit the open market, he would've been one of the better interior lineman available to sign. Since 2009, he's appeared in 146 of 160 possible games with 131 starts.

While quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and their bevy of talented skill position players draw most of the attention, the offensive line has played a significant role in the Steelers' recent success. This past season, the Steelers finished with the fourth-best pass-blocking offensive line and the 15th-best run-blocking line, per Football Outsiders' metrics. In 2017, they ranked first and seventh in those same categories. In 2016, they placed fourth and third. In 2015, they were the eighth-best line in both categories.

The Steelers are dealing with some instability after losing offensive line coach Mike Munchak to the Broncos. But their personnel up front should remain the same as they head into the upcoming season without Le'Veon Bell and most likely, Antonio Brown.