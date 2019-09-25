Steelers reportedly trade 2020 fifth round pick to Seahawks for tight end Nick Vannett
Vannett was Seattle's third round pick in the 2016 draft
The Pittsburgh Steelers have added depth to their tight end position.
On Tuesday night, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the Steelers have traded a 2020 fifth round pick to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for tight end Nick Vannett, a four-year veteran who caught a 13-yard pass against the Steelers during Seattle's Week 2 victory in Pittsburgh.
Dulac added that, per sources, the Steelers did not trade for Vannett due to starting tight end Vance McDonald's recent shoulder injury. Pittsburgh instead traded for Vannett -- who is entering the final year of his rookie contract -- to help bolster the team's depth at the tight end position.
A third round pick in the 2016 draft out of Ohio State, the 6-foot-3, 261-pound Vannett has played in 42 NFL regular-season games, netting 16 career starts. He has 46 career receptions for 463 yards and four scores. Vannett caught four of five targets for 38 yards in his three games for Seattle this season. He was passed up on the Seahawks' depth chart by Will Dissly, a second round pick in the 2018 draft who has three touchdowns in Seattle's past two games.
Pittsburgh's current tight end depth chart includes McDonald and backups Xavier Grimble and rookie fifth round pick, Zach Gentry. Grimble has caught just on pass this season, while Gentry has yet to record a reception. Jesse James, Pittsburgh's No. 2 tight end each of the previous two seasons, signed with the Detroit Lions during free agency.
While he has proven to be a productive player since coming to Pittsburgh via a trade with San Francisco in 2017, McDonald has missed seven games due to injuries during his time with the Steelers. He was sorely missed after leaving Pittsburgh's Week 3 loss to San Francisco, as Mason Rudolph -- making his first career start -- threw for just 174 yards in the Steelers 24-20 loss. Rudolph threw a pair of touchdown passes to McDonald in Pittsburgh's Week 2 loss to Seattle.
Expect Vannett to be in uniform when Pittsburgh hosts the 0-3 Cincinnati Bengals next week on "Monday Night Football".
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Rodgers wants Packers offense to step up
Green Bay is 28th in total offense despite their 3-0 start
-
Gruden not focused on his job security
Gruden's team is 0-3 for the first time since 2013
-
Injury update on Browns TE David Njoku
Forgoing surgery increases Njoku's chances at returning to the Browns this season
-
NFL DFS: Picks, best lineups for Week 4
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Can Allen keep the Panthers afloat?
Casey Keirnan and Raja Bell discuss the future of Cam Newton in Carolina
-
Watt on how Steelers right the ship
Pittsburgh is 28th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed through three games