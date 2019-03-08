Steelers reportedly trade Marcus Gilbert to the Cardinals for a sixth-round pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been involved in more wild rumors surrounding their star players than any team in the league. They had the entire Le'Veon Bell saga that lasted throughout last season, and for the past several weeks, there have been rumors swirling about anything and everything involving Antonio Brown.

Amidst all this drama, the Steelers have also cut ties with one of their more reliable starters over the past several years. On Friday morning, tackle Marcus Gilbert -- who has struggled with injuries the past two seasons -- tweeted "next chapter," seemingly indicating that he was set to move on from Pittsburgh.

Next chapter 🙏🏾😎 — Marcus Gilbert (@MarcusGilbert88) March 8, 2019

Not long after that, ESPN.com's Adam Schefter reported that the Steelers have agreed to trade Gilbert to the Arizona Cardinals for a sixth-round pick.

This deal is for a late 6th-round pick, per source. https://t.co/F88NJymMew — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2019

Gilbert is heading into the final season of a five-year, $30 million contract and was set to count for approximately $6.6 million on Pittsburgh's books, while carrying a base salary of $4.865 million. That's a very manageable number for a strong right tackle, so it's no surprise the Steelers were able to find interest in Gilbert despite his recent injury issues.

In Arizona, Gilbert joins a Cardinals team that was the worst in the league last year, earning the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. One of their main issues? The consistency of the offensive line, as rookie quarterback Josh Rosen often had no chance to succeed behind a line that couldn't protect him. Gilbert, who has been a quality player in the past, is the first step toward fixing that issue for Rosen, or whoever is quarterback in 2019.