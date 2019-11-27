Steelers respond to report that Browns fans with Myles Garrett jerseys will be banned from Heinz Field Sunday

The last time we saw the Steelers and Browns on the same field together, the final seconds of the game turned into total chaos after Myles Garrett ripped off Mason Rudolph's helmet and then hit him over the head with it.

After all was said and done in the fight, the NFL ended up handing out more than $700,000 in fines and three suspensions. The biggest suspension went to Garrett, who was indefinitely banned from the NFL for his actions during the brawl.

Although Rudolph won't be the Steelers starting quarterback against Cleveland on Sunday -- that honor belongs to Devlin Hodges -- Garrett is still basically viewed as public enemy No. 1 in Pittsburgh right now, which led to an interesting report this week. With the two teams getting set to meet at Heinz Field on Sunday, a radio station in Pittsburgh reported that any Browns fans wearing a Myles Garrett jersey could potentially be banned from the stadium.

As crazy as the report sounded, it quickly gained steam and left many people wondering if the Steelers were actually going to ban Garrett jerseys from this week's game. As it turns out though, all Browns fans will be welcome to the game on Sunday, including fans who might be wearing a Garrett jersey.

Steelers public relations director Burt Lauten cleared up all the confusion with a tweet on Tuesday.

A source close to the situation (me) confirmed these reports are absolutely false. https://t.co/dSaRGzwMgN — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) November 26, 2019

Basically, this means that if you were planning to wear a Garrett jersey to Heinz Field on Sunday, you will be welcomed into the stadium. It probably won't be a warm welcome, but you'll be allowed in, which is all that matters.

One thing that will be interesting to watch this weekend is how Steelers fans treat this game. If they act anything like Browns fans, things could get kind of crazy during pregame tailgating. The Browns weren't even playing the Steelers in Week 12, but fans in Cleveland still took some anger out at Rudolph by taking swings at a pinata that looked like him.

Rudolph didn't get suspended for the part he played in the fight, but he did get hit with a monstrous $50,000 fine.

With Rudolph getting benched this week, that means there will be a total of three players from the Week 11 brawl who won't be playing on Sunday. Besides Rudolph and Garrett, Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey also won't be on the field. Pouncey was hit with a two-game suspension stemming after the brawl, which means he won't be allowed to return to action until Week 14. Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was also suspended for one game, but he served that in Week 12, which means he'll be on the field this week.