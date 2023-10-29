PITTSBURGH -- Many Steelers fans have been wondering when rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. would make his first career start for the black and gold. It appears that Porter's long-awaited start will take place in Week 8 against the Jaguars with starting cornerback Levi Wallace out with a foot injury.

The 32nd overall pick in April's draft, Porter has been a solid addition to the Steelers defense. He's had three pass breakups this season to go with his critical interception off Lamar Jackson during Pittsburgh's Week 5 win over Baltimore.

Porter has allowed just one reception on 10 targets this season, according to Pro Football Focus. Despite being a rookie, opposing teams have only thrown Porter's way just 10 percent of the time on passing situations, according to PFF.

Porter and the rest of the Steelers' defense will face a Jaguars offense on Sunday that is ninth in the NFL in scoring, but are just 27th in the league on third downs. Pressure and turnovers have been the Steelers' defensive calling cards amid their 4-2 start. Pittsburgh has forced 12 turnovers and have sacked opposing quarterbacks 19 times.