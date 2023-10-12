The rivalry between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers is almost always tightly contested, and the Steelers' 17-10 win in Week 5 was no different. Since Mike Tomlin became the Steelers' head coach in 2007, this rivalry has seen 22 games decided by five or fewer points, the most in the NFL for any matchup by seven games.

Even though Pittsburgh rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr., the 32nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. each played their first contest in this historic series, they interacted like they had been going back and forth for years. The Ravens were marching down the field and reached third-and-goal at the Steelers 5 with 4:10 left to play when Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson threw the football up to Beckham Jr. on a goal-line fade. Porter Jr. sealed off Beckham Jr. as he hauled in a critical interception. Once he got back to the sideline, NFL Films captured the rookie revealing he knew what has coming and that he knew he was going to beat Beckham Jr. to the football.

"I'm like, go ahead and run that, I already knew it was coming," Porter Jr. said. "Odell. Strapped his old ass. I told him."

Beckham Jr. will have to wat until the regular-season finale in Week 18 to clap back.