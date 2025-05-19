While he plans to carve out his own legacy in the NFL, Kaleb Johnson isn't afraid to mention two notable NFL running backs he hopes to emulate at the next level.

Johnson, the former Iowa standout who was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, mentioned the two backs when he was recently asked what he plans to bring to Pittsburgh's offense.

"I feel like I'm a versatile back," Johnson recently told the team's website. "I could be a Derrick Henry back or could be a Dalvin Cook back. I feel like that's what separates me from a lot of backs in the league and in this class that I came into. I just feel like, overall, I'm a fast back and I can be a strong back, also. Catch the ball out of the backfield and be reliable."

The two backs Johnson alluded to are notable in that, while they both possess different skillsets, both have enjoyed productive NFL careers. Henry, a prototypical power back who has twice led the NFL in rushing, is a shoo-in for future Hall of Fame induction. Cook parlayed his agility and shiftiness to four consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 2019-22.

Johnson, who checks in at 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds, said that the 6-foot-2, 247-pound Henry helped him realize he can also play the position at a high level despite being bigger than the average running back.

"I've been texting him, he's been texting me," Johnson said of Henry, whose 1,921 rushing yards in 2024 (his first season with the Baltimore Ravens) is the most in NFL history for a single season for a player age 30 or older. "He's been very motivating, telling me the ins and outs of the league. It's been very exciting."

Was Henry okay with Johnson being selected by the Ravens' arch rival?

"I don't know, I haven't talked to him since," Johnson said with a smile.

Johnson said that his experience playing in the Big Ten Conference should help prepare him for playing in the AFC North, which is known for its physicality. During Pittsburgh's rookie minicamp, Johnson said he is specifically focused on making strides in pass protection.

In addition to football, Johnson also participated in several other sports growing up, including gymnastics, wrestling and baseball. He ultimately chose football over baseball when it came time to make a decision on which sport to pursue as a possible profession.

So far, it appears that Johnson made the smart choice. During his three years at Iowa, Johnson scored 32 touchdowns and averaged an impressive 5.5 yards per carry. During his final year with the Hawkeyes, he led the Big 10 with 1,537 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground. Johnson ran for over 100 yards eight times last year that included a season-high 206 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Minnesota.

Now in Pittsburgh, Johnson is hoping to have even more success with the Steelers while showcasing his versatility.

"I love it here," Johnson said during Pittsburgh's rookie minicamp. "I really love it here, and I can't wait to play on Sunday's with these guys."