Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Max Iheanachor was the victim of a burglary this summer which resulted in the loss of nearly $200,000 in property. Pittsburgh Public Safety said that the offensive lineman, whom the Steelers selected with the No. 21 overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, had his home broken into just weeks ahead of his regular-season debut.

Police responded to Iheanachor's home on Aug. 26 to investigate reports of the burglary. The two occupants of the home told authorities that they were out of the house between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and that when they returned, they found the garage door open and a window broken. The inhabitants said that they locked the doors and closed the garage when they left that morning.

The two reported that approximately $150,000 to $200,000 worth of jewelry and designer bags was missing from their home.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police continues to investigate the burglary. Authorities have not made any arrests, and it is unclear whether there are any suspects in the case.

Iheanachor will suit up for his first regular-season NFL game Sunday when the Steelers play host to the Atlanta Falcons. The team lists the Arizona State product as the No. 2 right tackle, behind starter Dylan Cook, on its Week 1 depth chart.

NFL players have been targets for home invasions over the last few years, and the 2024 season alone saw numerous stars become victims of burglary. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Joe Burrow were among those who had items stolen from their homes during that campaign. Investigators linked the burglaries to a South American crime syndicate and charged seven men for allegedly targeting the athletes' homes.

More recently and more locally, Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley found himself the victim of an attempted home invasion in July. At least one suspect entered the home around 5 a.m. while Barkley and his family were inside. Everyone inside the home was unharmed, and the suspects did not take anything.