Steelers rookie QB Drew Allar exceeds expectations in NFL debut vs. Packers

Drew Allar's impressive start to training camp created high expectations for his NFL debut against the Green Bay Packers. Allar not only met those expectations but exceeded them while helping the Steelers record a 28-9 win in Mike McCarthy's debut as Pittsburgh's coach.

Allar, who is entrenched in a position battle with second-year quarterback Will Howard, played the majority of the second half. In three full series of work, Allar threw a pair of scores and ran for another while going 10 of 13 for 153 yards and compiling a 154.8 passer rating.

The former Penn State standout looked comfortable running the Steelers' offense. He made quick decisions, threw accurate passes, spread the ball around and capitalized on his red zone opportunities. He was part of a Steelers quarterback collective that went 27-for-33 for 313 yards and 2 touchdowns, with a 128.8 passer rating.

"Honestly, I feel like the adjustment for me at the NFL level came during rookie OTAs and OTAs in general," Allar said afterward when asked about his successful debut. "More specifically, with this training camp cycle and going against a great defense every day with a challenging scheme that really challenges us as an offense. I feel like that really mentally prepared me to go out there and just handle everything."

Late in the first half, Allar watched Howard lead Pittsburgh's offense on a successful two-minute drill that led to the game's first touchdown. Howard, who was also making his NFL debut, went 7 of 9 for 86 yards that included a fourth-down completion to Ben Skowronek on Pittsburgh's final drive of the first half. Howard entered the game after Mason Rudolph went 10 of 11 for 93 yards in two series of work.

Howard led Pittsburgh's first drive of the second half before giving way to Allar, who quickly led the offense on a five-play, 80-yard scoring drive that ended with his three-yard touchdown run. The drive's big play was Allar's short completion to fellow rookie Kaden Wetjen, who turned it into a 74-yard gain.

Allar then led a 10-play, 89-yard drive that saw him complete each of his seven passes for 69 yards. The final one was a five-yard touchdown pass to Wetjen.

Allar was 2-for-3 on Pittsburgh's ensuing drive that included his third touchdown of the night. He also attempted two other passes that drew penalties and put the Steelers in scoring position.

While it was just one game, Allar's performance nonetheless solidified his impressive start to training camp. It also gave him a little more real estate in his position battle with Howard.

"I think it's a huge confidence boost," Allar said. "I came into the game confident just because of the preparation and everything that has gone on the last two weeks down in Latrobe. Coach McCarthy and the whole offensive staff putting together a really concise game plan and just calling stuff that they know I'm comfortable with. Just allowing us to go out and play fast. I feel like they did a great job of putting me in position to go out and be successful."