Steelers rule out Antonio Brown for Christmas game against Texans

When the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Houston Texans this Monday, they'll do so without the services of the best wide receiver in football. Antonio Brown has already been ruled out for the Christmas game by Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

"He can be characterized as out this week," Tomlin said, per NFL.com. "I don't want to frame it any other way. It's simply too early to tell. We'll see what the future of it holds at the top of next week."

Brown suffered a partially torn calf muscle during the Steelers' loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

He was helped off the field while pretty much the entire Heinz crowd chanted "M-V-P" in his honor.

The entire stadium chanting MVP when AB comes off the field. Chills... pic.twitter.com/5BczGjThbW — Benstonium (@Benstonium) December 17, 2017

He eventually made his way to the locker room and then to a local hospital for more tests. It was reported on Monday that he had a partial tear in his calf, so his absence this coming week was expected. The Steelers are still in position to have a bye in the first round of the playoffs, so Brown could potentially rest for up to a month before getting back on the field for their first playoff game.

However, if they lose one of their final two games and the Jaguars win out, the Jags would move up to the No. 2 seed, which would mean that the Steelers would have a home game on wild-card weekend. And Brown would have one less week to rest.