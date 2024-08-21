A day after offensive coordinator Arthur Smith downplayed his unit's struggles in the preseason, Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson did the same while confirming his participation in Saturday's preseason finale against the Lions.

"We're playing," Wilson said of Pittsburgh's starting offense suiting up for the exhibition game, via the Tribune-Review. "We're all playing. I'm excited to get back onto the field. ... I think the big thing for us is just executing, making our plays and doing our thing."

Saturday will mark the third time in as many preseason games where the Steelers' first-team offense will take the field. The unit has yet to score a touchdown, with Wilson leading five unsuccessful drives in last week's loss to Buffalo, which was also his first game as a Steeler.

"Someone asked if we're concerned [about the offense]," Wilson said, via 93.7 The Fan. "Absolutely not because the level of practices we've had against one of the best defenses and how we've shown up there."

Wilson's optimism is somewhat warranted. The Steelers used several different offensive line combinations during their first two preseason games, and that lack of continuity certainly played a role in the offense's struggles.

Pittsburgh's offense was also the victim of some self-inflicted wounds that can be attributed to preseason football and the need to knock some of the rust off. There's also the simple fact that the Steelers' offense has been pretty vanilla, as Smith is saving his good stuff for when the games count. It should also be noted that the Steelers -- like every other team -- do not scheme in the preseason.

All of that may be true, but that doesn't take away from the sense of urgency the Steelers' offense currently feels as far as Saturday's game is concerned. The unit is eager to put something positive on tape so that it can carry some sort of momentum into the team's regular-season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

"We talked about it as an offense, finishing off this last game with a bang and executing so we don't go into Atlanta second guessing ourselves," tight end Pat Freiermuth said, via Mark Kaboly. "We want that good taste in our mouths."