Russell is on the verge of making NFL history, but it's probably not the kind that he's hoping. Now that he's been named the starting quarterback for the Steelers, Wilson could end up breaking two very unfortunate records this year.

The first record is for most sacks taken. The mark is currently held by Tom Brady, who was sacked 565 times over the course of his 23-year career. Wilson has been sacked at a much higher rate, which is why he could actually top Brady's record, despite playing 10 fewer years. Wilson is going into his 13th season and through his first 12 years, he's been sacked an average of 43.9 times per season.

If Wilson hits that average in 2024, that would put him at 570.9 sacks, which not only would top Brady, but it would also top the unofficial record of 570 sacks. Fran Tarkenton holds the unofficial record, according to Pro Football reference, but it's not the official record because the NFL didn't start tracking how often a QB was sacked until 1963 (And a sack didn't count in a defender's stats until 1982).

Russell Wilson PIT • QB • #3 CMP% 66.4 YDs 3070 TD 26 INT 8 YD/Att 6.87 View Profile

Here's a look at the most sacked quarterbacks of all time:

1. Fran Tarkenton* (570 -- Unofficial)

2. Tom Brady (565)

3. Ben Roethlisberger (554)

4. Aaron Rodgers (531)

5. Russell Wilson (527)

Rodgers could also break the record, which is something we'll touch in another story before the start of the 2024 season.

So what's the other unfortunate record that Wilson could break?

The Super Bowl winner could also become the first quarterback in NFL history to lose to 31 different teams. As things currently stand, Wilson has lost to 29 different teams, but that number could reach 31 during the upcoming season. No QB in NFL history has ever lost to 31 different teams (Ten quarterbacks have lost to 30 different teams, but no one has ever hit 31).

Wilson has never lost to the Browns or Eagles, and Pittsburgh will be facing both of those teams this year. The Steelers will face the Browns in Week 12 and Week 14 before facing the Eagles in Week 15, so Wilson could set the record before Christmas.

With this record, the good news for Wilson is that someone might actually set it before him. Derek Carr has lost to 30 different teams in his career and he could hit 31 in September. The only two teams Carr has never lost to are the Raiders and Panthers and New Orleans will be facing both of those teams this season. The Saints will actually be facing Carolina in their season opener, so Carr could hit 31 teams in Week 1. If he wins that, Carr then has to face the Panthers again in Week 9, so even if New Orleans wins the opener, he could still break the record in the second meeting with Carolina.

If the Saints sweep the Panthers, that will put Wilson in a position to become the first NFL quarterback ever to lose to 31 different teams. Joe Flacco is the only other active QB who has lost to at least 30 teams and he's now a backup in Indianapolis, so it's unlikely we'll see him get to 31. That being said, the Colts do face one team that Flacco has never lost to (the Lions), so if he's Indy's starting QB by the time that Week 12 game rolls around, he could become the first QB to lose to 31 teams.

Of course, Wilson could end up losing the starting job to Justin Fields at some point this season, and if that happens then he won't have to worry about breaking either of these records.

Due to his struggles over the past few years, a lot of people are now doubting Wilson, but that's not what fuels him.

"I never had it to keep me going," Wilson said whether doubt drives him, via PFT. "I've never been -- I don't know why --- I've just never been worried about what other people think. I think ultimately I focus on, as I mentioned to you guys -- obviously my faith means everything to me. God chose me for this, and He chose me to play this game. I'm one of 32 men in the world that get to do what I do, get to play this game every day."

Wilson's first game with the Steelers will come in Week 1 against the Falcons.