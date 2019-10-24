Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick doesn't expect 'unfriendly' first game against former Dolphins teammates

Minkah Fitzpatrick expanded on his decision to request a trade away from the Miami Dolphins shortly after he was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers two weeks into the regular season. Fitzpatrick, Miami's first round pick in the 2018 draft, has settled in quite nicely with the Steelers, helping Pittsburgh win two out of their last three games after an 0-3 start.

Fitzpatrick, speaking to local reporters this week, was less inclined to discuss his former team, who will he will face for the first time when Miami (0-6) travels to Pittsburgh (2-4) for "Monday Night Football."

"No," Fitzpatrick said when Jim Wexell of 247Sports asked him if he cared to elaborate on his decision to leave the Dolphins. "I'm good."

Fitzpatrick, in front of a media scrum, did eventually open up about leaving Miami what he expects when he faces his former teammates for the first time.

"It's a business decision," Fitzpatrick said, via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "Other people made business decisions prior to mine. I still communicate with players on the team. I grew close with a lot of players on the team, formed relationships with them. I don't think it's going to be unfriendly because I'm playing with a different team."

In case you didn't read his initial quotes about leaving the Dolphins, Fitzpatrick said that his desire to leave Miami wasn't based on how he was used in Miami's defense. It also wasn't based on the outside assumption that the Dolphins are tanking this season in hopes of acquiring Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

"It's still deeper than that," he said when asked if Miami's possible motives this season motivated his desire to leave town. "It's deeper than that. Even if we were doing that, I'm not a guy who leaves somewhere just because we're losing games. I've been on teams that have lost a lot of games before. It's - nah, I don't know how to explain everything. I know why I did it, and it's not like that."

Regardless of why, Fitzpatrick asked to be traded, was traded, and is now flourishing with the Steelers, who, according to Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin, used part of the team's Week 7 bye week to teach Fitzpatrick some of the nuanced facets of the Steelers' defense.

"We're still keeping it simple, doing what we do, doing it well, doing it fast and executing," Fitzpatrick said of Pittsburgh's defensive philosophy. "That's the thing I like about here — we run what we run and we run it well. We don't try to do too much, we don't try to change it up too much week to week. We just go out there and execute what we're used to."

Fitzpatrick, who became Pittsburgh's starting free safety immediately after joining the team, quickly showed why the Steelers gave up next year's first round pick for his services, recording an interception and a forced fumble in his first game as a Steeler. After allowing an average of 445 yards in their first two games, Pittsburgh's defense, with Fitzpatrick in the lineup, has allowed an average of just 309 yards over the last four games.

Fitzpatrick's play, along with his ability to quickly integrate himself into the Steelers' defense, led to recent praise by two-time Pro Bowl cornerback, Joe Haden. While Pittsburgh's offense has several question marks, Haden believes that the Steelers' defense -- a unit that includes Fitzpatrick, Watt, and 2019 first round pick Devin Bush -- is set up for longterm success.

"I feel about Minkah the same way I feel about T.J. Watt — they're two dudes mature beyond their years that take the game very seriously," Haden said. "They're going to be very good for a very long time because it means a lot to them. They practice hard, they take good notes. Football is a very high priority with them."

Speaking about Monday night's game against Miami, Mike Hilton, a fellow Steelers defensive back, did share that Fitzpatrick has expressed a heightened desire to beat his former team.

"Oh, it is," Hilton said with a smile when asked if Monday will be a big game for Fitzpatrick. "He's already indicated that to the rest of us."