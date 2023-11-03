This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Good morning to everyone but especially ...

THE PITTSBURGH STEELERS

No one encapsulates "timing is everything" better than Kenny Pickett. His latest flair for the dramatic has the Steelers back in the win column. Pickett delivered a game-winning touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson with just over 4 minutes remaining, lifting Pittsburgh to a 20-16 win over the Titans.

It's Pickett's fourth career go-ahead touchdown pass within the final 5 minutes of regulation . That's the most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2022 . Remember, he only has 13 career touchdown passes.

. That's the . Remember, he only has 13 career touchdown passes. As for Johnson, it was his first touchdown since the 2021 season Ben Roethlisberger . So, yeah, it had been a while.

. So, yeah, it had been a while. Will Levis drove Tennessee to the Pittsburgh 19-yard line late, but Kwon Alexander picked off Levis' pass into the end zone to seal it.

drove Tennessee to the Pittsburgh 19-yard line late, but picked off Levis' pass into the end zone to seal it. It's Pittsburgh's eighth straight win in a one-possession game, the longest such streak in team history.

Meanwhile, Tennessee has lost seven straight road games dating back to last season.

The Steelers just find ways to get it done. It's not always pretty. In fact, it's usually ugly. They're the only team in the Super Bowl era (since 1966) to have a winning record through eight games despite being outgained every game. But it's a victory, and 5-3 is certainly pretty enough for now as the latter half of the season looms.

😁 Honorable mentions

😔 Not so honorable mentions

🏈 NFL Week 9 picks for loaded Sunday slate



Getty Images

The NFL schedule makers delivered a masterpiece for Week 9: outstanding games at every single time slot Sunday. Yes, every single one. You'll want to start your day with some coffee ... or just have Dolphins-Chiefs provide you all the energy you need from Frankfurt.

It's the second NFL game ever in Germany. If you're wondering how this game ended up there, we have the answer with storylines abound. Patrick Mahomes hasn't lost consecutive games in over two years, but the Chiefs haven't looked themselves on offense. Tyreek Hill faces his former team for the first time. The Dolphins are yet to beat a team with a winning record. Pete Prisco's pick is in ...

Prisco: "The Chiefs are coming off a loss at Denver, one where the offense didn't look that good. Miami impressed in beating New England, but the Dolphins haven't beaten a team with a winning record yet. This is a big chance. I just don't think it will happen. Patrick Mahomes will get the best of the Dolphins defense as he gets back going right after his flu game last week. Pick: Chiefs 30, Dolphins 26"

The early games feature plenty of intrigue, none more so than Seahawks-Ravens. Moving to the late-afternoon window, we get a Cowboys-Eagles headliner that features two of the league's best. Dak Prescott was terrific last week and has been terrific against the Eagles his entire career, but Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and company have the league's best record. John Breech says ...

Breech: "In his last three starts against the Eagles, not only has Prescott gone 3-0, but the Cowboys have averaged 44 points per game. In those three wins, Prescott threw 11 touchdowns compared to just one interception. ... On the Eagles' end, Hurts is still hobbling around, and I'm not sure how he's going to handle the Cowboys' pass-rush. The pick: Cowboys 30-23 over Eagles"

We've had some true primetime stinkers this year, but Sunday night won't be one: The Bengals host the Bills, and Will Brinson is going with ...

Brinson: "Bengals (-2) vs. Bills -- The Bengals are laying less than a field goal against a banged-up rival in the AFC just as Joe Burrow is getting completely healthy, Tee Higgins is coming back, the defense is really starting to mesh and everything is going right for Cincy? ... A mobile Joey Burrrrr is gonna be locked in and carve up this injury-riddled unit."

Here are all of our expert picks:

Pete Prisco | Will Brinson | John Breech | Jordan Dajani | Tyler Sullivan

🏈 College football picks for Separation Saturday



Not to be outdone by the NFL, college football has a bevy of blockbusters on the Week 10 schedule. The theme to me is do-or-die: lots of one-loss teams with formidable tests to pass to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive for all intents and purposes. Among the biggest ...

No. 23 Kansas State at No. 7 Texas ( preview



( No. 12 Missouri at No. 2 Georgia ( preview

( No. 9 Oklahoma at No. 22 Oklahoma State ( preview

( No. 14 LSU at No. 8 Alabama ( preview

It's hard for anything to top the Tigers and the Crimson Tide, regardless of how good they may be. This time around, both are pretty darn good. Also pretty darn good? Tom Fornelli's picks in The Six Pack.

Fornelli: "Any time you can put points up like this LSU squad does, you can beat anybody. Will LSU beat Alabama? That I'm not nearly as sure of. ... We've seen this LSU secondary ripped to shreds by quite a few teams this year. It ranks No. 105 nationally in explosive pass rate allowed, and Alabama loves taking deep shots. Pick: Over 60.5 (-110)"

Still, that one might take a backseat to Mizzou at Georgia. Those Tigers are no strangers to big-time upsets, Dennis Dodd notes, and that game, paired with LSU-Alabama, could make the SEC Championship Game race very clear ... or very complicated. Better yet? Both are on CBS this Saturday with Mizzou-Georgia at 3:30 p.m. ET and LSU-Alabama serving as the nightcap immediately succeeding it.

Here's more:

🏀 NBA In-Season Tournament begins tonight

NBA

Tonight opens a new era for the NBA. It includes new courts! (We ranked them.) It includes new jerseys! (We ranked those, too.) The inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament begins tonight, and if you need a quick refresher/explainer, we have one.

The 30 teams are broken up into six groups (three Eastern, three Western) of five teams. Sam Quinn ranked the six groups from toughest to easiest

Each team plays four group stage games (one against every other team in their group).

The group winners and two "wild card" teams (the team in each conference with the best record in the group stage that didn't win its group) advance to the single-elimination knockout rounds.



All games except the championship count towards teams' regular-season record.

The prizes are the brand-new NBA Cup and monetary awards for players on teams that advance past the group stage.

Tonight is the first night of group play, which runs until Nov. 28. I don't know if it will be a huge success, but I appreciate the NBA trying something new. Here's more:

⚾ MLB top 50 free agents: Shohei leads the way

Getty Images

The World Series may be over, but the Hot Stove will heat up soon. All eligible players became free agents Wednesday, meaning they can now negotiate/sign with their previous team. Free agents can sign with new teams starting Nov. 6. Here are all of the key dates for this offseason, and here's our free agency tracker.

Our baseball writers have been magnificent all postseason, and they're not slowing down. R.J. Anderson ranked the top 50 free agents, and No. 1 is the easiest call of all.

Anderson: "1. Shohei Ohtani, two-way player -- Welcome to the most anticipated free agency in league history. Ohtani will not pitch next year after undergoing elbow surgery to correct a torn ulnar collateral ligament, yet he's expected to be in someone's lineup as a DH come Opening Day. Ohtani is certain to receive a mammoth, record-breaking payday in the interim."

R.J. lists the Dodgers, Padres and Giants as potential suitors, but he easily could have written "everyone."

His No. 2 free agent has never played an MLB game. You'll have to check out the list to see who holds that distinction.

📺 What we're watching this weekend

Friday

🏀 Knicks at Bucks, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 Boston College at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

🏈 Colorado State at Wyoming, 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏀 Mavericks at Nuggets, 10 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday

🏀 Bulls at Nuggets, 9 p.m. on NBA TV

🏈 No. 1 Ohio State at Rutgers, Noon on CBS, Paramount+

🏈 No. 23 Kansas State at No. 7 Texas, Noon on Fox

🏈 No. 15 Notre Dame at Clemson, Noon on ABC

🏈 No. 12 Missouri at No. 2 Georgia, 3:30 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

🏈 No. 9 Oklahoma at No. 22 Oklahoma State, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

🏈 No. 5 Washington at No. 20 USC, 7:30 p.m. on ABC

🏈 No. 14 LSU at No. 8 Alabama, 7:45 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

🏈 No. 16 Oregon State at Colorado, 10 p.m. on ESPN

Sunday

🏈 Dolphins at Chiefs, 9:30 a.m. on NFL Network

🏈 Seahawks at Ravens, 1 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

🏈 Cowboys at Eagles, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Bills at Bengals, 8:20 p.m. on NBC