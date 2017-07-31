Steelers' Senquez Golson injured in training camp for the third straight year

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Senquez Golson in the second round of the 2015 draft, but they've yet to see him step on the field for a real game. Golson missed his whole rookie season with a shoulder injury, then sat out his entire sophomore campaign due to a Lisfranc (foot) issue.

Golson was cleared to play earlier this offseason, but his body has already acted up again during 2017 training camp, as he was carted off the field during a weekend practice, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

In what has become a familiar but discouraging sight, Steelers cornerback Senquez Golson was carted from the field on the first day of practice in pads â just as he was a year ago. Coach Mike Tomlin did not specify what happened to Golson, only to refer to it as a "soft tissue injury" that he said could be related to fatigue or dehydration.

A subsequent report from ESPN's Adam Schefter stated that Golson sustained an injury to his hamstring.

To add to story, Steelers' DB Senquez Golson suffered a hamstring injury today. https://t.co/VKhOGEAlh9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 31, 2017

It doesn't seem overly serious just yet but it has to be a concern for the Steelers that Golson just can't seem to stay on the field. Coach Mike Tomlin, though, denied that it was frustrating for him to see Golson go down yet again. "Not for me," he said. "I'm sure it is for him. It's just part of this process, unfortunately."

It's already been an eventful offseason for Golson, who was stopped, but not arrested when he attempted to go through airport security with a gun and several bullets in his carry-on bag back in April.