The Pittsburgh Steelers have an impressive track record of being in playoff contention every year, hence their run of consecutive .500 or better seasons. Pittsburgh re-entered the AFC playoff race with its 34-11 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, also making history with the win.

The Steelers improved to 8-7 with the win, clinching their 20th consecutive eight-win season in the process. Pittsburgh is the first team in NFL history to win eight-plus games for 20 consecutive seasons, breaking a tie with the 2001-2019 New England Patriots for the most in NFL history, per CBS Sports Research.

Most consecutive 8-win seasons -- NFL history

Team Years Streak Pittsburgh Steelers 2004-Present 20 New England Patriots 2001-2019 19 San Francisco 49ers 1983-1998 16 Dallas Cowboys 1966-1981 16 Oakland Raiders 1965-1980 16

The last time the Steelers failed to win eight games in a season was 2003, when the team finished 6-10. They are a victory away from their 20th consecutive .500 or better season, needing to win just one of their final two games.

A win would also give head coach Mike Tomlin 17 seasons of .500 or better to start his career, extending his NFL record.