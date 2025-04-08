The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2025 offseason has been interesting, to say the least. It's going to get even more interesting with the upcoming draft.

Pittsburgh currently owns six picks in the draft. They traded their second-round pick to acquire two-time Pro Bowl receiver DK Metcalf from Seattle. The Steelers did not receive any compensatory picks this year.

Quarterback, running back, receiver and interior defensive line appear to be the team's most pressing needs going into the draft, which will be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Steelers could use the 21st overall pick to select a quarterback if one of the top-rated prospects falls to them. The more likely scenario, however, is the Steelers using the pick on either a defensive tackle, receiver or running back and waiting until the third round to draft a quarterback.

Steelers fans should keep the following two things in mind heading into the draft: don't be surprised if general manager Omar Khan trades back into the second round and/or trades receiver George Pickens either before or during the draft.

So, how will it all shake out? While it's truly anyone's guess, here's how I have things unfolding.

Team needs: IDL, QB, RB, WR, OT

2025 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: Pick 21

Round 2: No pick (traded to Seattle for DK Metcalf)

Round 3: Pick 83

Round 4: Pick 123

Round 5: Pick 156

Round 6: Pick 185 (acquired via Metcalf trade)

Round 7: Pick 229 (from Atlanta through Philadelphia)

Steelers seven-round mock draft

Round 1, Pick 21 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Egbuka gives the Steelers depth and insurance at WR as George Pickens is going into the final year of his rookie contract. During his final year at Ohio State, Egbuka caught 81 passes for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's hoping to join the long list of OSU wideouts who enjoyed NFL success. That list includes former Steelers Super Bowl MVP Santonio Holmes. Round 3, Pick 83 Will Howard QB Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 236 lbs The Steelers reunite Egbuka with his former college QB who is fresh off of leading Ohio State to a national championship. Last year, the 6-foot-4, 235-pound Howard led the Big Ten in completion percentage (73%), passing yards (4,010) and touchdown passes (35). He completed 75.2% of his throws with eight touchdowns and two interceptions during Ohio State's playoff run while averaging 287.5 passing yards per game. Round 4, Pick 123 Ty Robinson DL Nebraska • Sr • 6'5" / 288 lbs A stout run defender, Robinson also recorded seven sacks during his final season at Nebraska. He capped off his college career with a sack, 1.5 tackles for loss and a PBU during Nebraska's bowl win over Boston College. Round 5, Pick 156 Bhayshul Tuten RB Virginia Tech • Sr • 5'9" / 206 lbs The fastest-recorded RB during the NFL Scouting Combine (he ran the 40 in 4.32 seconds), Tuten ran for 25 touchdowns and averaged 5.7 yards per carry during his two seasons at Virginia Tech. Last year, he ran for a whopping 266 yards and three touchdowns during VT's win over Boston College. Round 6, pick 185 JJ Pegues DL Ole Miss • Sr • 6'2" / 309 lbs Pegues was a key contributor on a defense that set school records last year for sacks and tackles for loss. In addition to recording 3.5 sacks, Pegues' 13.5 tackles for loss last season were tied for the 10th-most in school history for a single season.



