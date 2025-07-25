LATROBE, Pa. -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made a notable signing ahead of the team's second training camp practice. Pittsburgh signed Chuck Clark, a veteran safety who spent the previous two seasons with the New York Jets after starting his career with the Baltimore Ravens.

Clark, 30, is a versatile defensive back who has played both safety positions during this NFL career, although he has been mostly used as a strong safety. While injuries have plagued him the past two seasons, Clark has proven to be a productive starting safety when healthy.

Clark's on-field attributes wasn't the only reason why Pittsburgh wanted to sign him.

"Highly familiar with his intangibles," Tomlin said of Clark when asked about the acquisition. "He's got a really good relationship with the game. He's a hard worker. He's a really good communicator. His football character comes highly recommended."

Whenever a former Raven is signed (and vice versa), there's always the inevitable question about the significance of getting a player who spent time with a rival.

"I care less about who they played for," Tomlin said. "Because he played for the Ravens, I'm familiar with him, and I think that's probably the thing that captures my attention more than anything, the familiarity component."

Clark is the latest addition to an ever-changing Pittsburgh secondary that less than a month ago traded perennial Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in exchange for former All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. During the firs to days of Camp, Ramsey took over Fitzpatrick's former spot as the starting free safety but moved into the slot in nickel packages. When that happens, Juan Thornhill, a fellow veteran defensive back that was signed this offseason via free agency, lined up in the free safety spot.

When asked about Clark and his possible role in the secondary, Tomlin said that that question will be answered on the field during training camp.

"That's why we're here," he said. "That's something to be determined in terms of his skillset that he'll have the opportunity to prove."