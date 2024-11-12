After adding to the offensive and defensive sides of the ball at the trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers have now added a potential difference-maker on special teams. Per NFL Media, the Steelers are signing former All-Pro and Pro Bowl returner Jamal Agnew to their practice squad.

Agnew spent the past three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and scored six touchdowns from scrimmage. His last kick return touchdown came in 2021, but he's an intriguing returner given the new dynamic format. Agnew was named an All-Pro in his very first NFL season with the Detroit Lions after leading the league in punt return yards (447), punt return touchdowns (2) and yards per return (15.4). In his seven-year career, Agnew has scored four times off of punt returns, and twice off of kick returns.

Agnew can also potentially contribute in the passing game for the Steelers, as the speedster has caught 77 passes for 746 yards and five touchdowns over his NFL career. But his return ability has earned him recognition around the league.

The Steelers have returned just 12 kickoffs this season. Aaron Shampklin, who hasn't played since Week 6, is their lead returner with 101 yards on four returns, while Jaylen Warren has also returned four kicks for 95 yards. Pittsburgh also has legendary returner Cordarrelle Patterson rostered, and he's returned three kicks for 61 yards.